FIR registered against suspects for gang-raping girls in Lahore

LAHORE: The Gujjarpura police on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against three nominated and four unknown persons for allegedly kidnapping, intoxicating and gang-raping two teenage girls at a private factory located on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Tuesday night.

According to the FIR registered under Sections 375-A (rape) and 337-J (causing hurt by means of poison) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), the complaint, Afshan Bibi, informed police that her 18-year-old daughter Nisha had gone out with her 16-year-old cousin Shazia to pick up cloths from a tailor near Fazal Park, Shahdara Town, but they did not return after several hours.

The woman said she later on with the help of her other kids started search for the two girls but remained unsuccessful. Eventually, the woman said her daughter had called a close family friend and informed her that unidentified men had forcefully abducted her and her cousin at 8pm from Chowk Begum Kot and taken them to a deserted factory near Karol Ghatti where they drugged the girls and raped them throughout the night.

According to the FIR, the woman went to Karol Ghatti where she found the two girls at the gate of the factory. The report identified the alleged culprits as factory owner Nadeem and his two accomplice both named Muhammad Irfan and four unknown individuals as suspects who had allegedly drugged and raped the girls.

The mother pleaded in the FIR that a rape case should be registered against the factory owner and his alleged accomplices and justice should be done with the victim’s family after a medical analysis of her daughter and niece. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Suhail Chaudhry told the media that the factory owner had been arrested and raid were being conducted to apprehend the other suspects.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the CCPO. He also ordered the police to ensure immediate arrests of the suspects involved in the incident. “Justice should be provided to the girls who were a target of injustice at any cost. It is the responsibility of the government to bring justice to the affected girls. Suspects involved in such incidents did not deserve any concession,” he added.

It may be mentioned that the case is the latest in a string of incidents involving violence or harassment of women in Lahore and other cities in recent weeks.

Last month, Lahore police had registered an FIR against hundreds of men for harassing and assaulting a female TikToker and her companions in the city’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day. In the second incident that took place on Independence Day, a woman travelling in a rickshaw in Lahore was harassed by a man amidst the rush of cars.

