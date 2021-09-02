ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FIR registered against suspects for gang-raping girls in Lahore

Abdullah Mughal 02 Sep 2021

LAHORE: The Gujjarpura police on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against three nominated and four unknown persons for allegedly kidnapping, intoxicating and gang-raping two teenage girls at a private factory located on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Tuesday night.

According to the FIR registered under Sections 375-A (rape) and 337-J (causing hurt by means of poison) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), the complaint, Afshan Bibi, informed police that her 18-year-old daughter Nisha had gone out with her 16-year-old cousin Shazia to pick up cloths from a tailor near Fazal Park, Shahdara Town, but they did not return after several hours.

The woman said she later on with the help of her other kids started search for the two girls but remained unsuccessful. Eventually, the woman said her daughter had called a close family friend and informed her that unidentified men had forcefully abducted her and her cousin at 8pm from Chowk Begum Kot and taken them to a deserted factory near Karol Ghatti where they drugged the girls and raped them throughout the night.

According to the FIR, the woman went to Karol Ghatti where she found the two girls at the gate of the factory. The report identified the alleged culprits as factory owner Nadeem and his two accomplice both named Muhammad Irfan and four unknown individuals as suspects who had allegedly drugged and raped the girls.

The mother pleaded in the FIR that a rape case should be registered against the factory owner and his alleged accomplices and justice should be done with the victim’s family after a medical analysis of her daughter and niece. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Suhail Chaudhry told the media that the factory owner had been arrested and raid were being conducted to apprehend the other suspects.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the CCPO. He also ordered the police to ensure immediate arrests of the suspects involved in the incident. “Justice should be provided to the girls who were a target of injustice at any cost. It is the responsibility of the government to bring justice to the affected girls. Suspects involved in such incidents did not deserve any concession,” he added.

It may be mentioned that the case is the latest in a string of incidents involving violence or harassment of women in Lahore and other cities in recent weeks.

Last month, Lahore police had registered an FIR against hundreds of men for harassing and assaulting a female TikToker and her companions in the city’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day. In the second incident that took place on Independence Day, a woman travelling in a rickshaw in Lahore was harassed by a man amidst the rush of cars.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

police FIR registered gang raping girls

FIR registered against suspects for gang-raping girls in Lahore

Over 26,000 US, NATO forces’ personnel: Around 450 planes land, take off

Nepra agrees to allow Discos Rs1.38/unit hike

‘Suez Canal on rails’ — Egypt signs $4.5bn high-speed rail deal

Aug CPI up 8.4pc YoY

Govt steps up oil and gas imports

Aug trade deficit widens 133pc YoY

Methodology for strategic projects: PD asked to consult provinces

From EMI to FMI: Potential downgrade could prove beneficial to capital market: experts

Draft of new tax Ord: Govt revisiting certain clauses

Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line project achieves its COD

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.