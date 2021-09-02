ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 02 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Wednesday (September 1, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 01.09.2021   VALUE 01.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1301% PA            0.6199% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months           0.0953% PA            0.6548% PA
For 12 months          -0.0149% PA            0.8601% PA
For  2 Years           -0.0149% PA            1.3601% PA
For  3 Years           -0.0149% PA            1.6101% PA
For  4 years           -0.0149% PA            1.8601% PA
For  5 years           -0.0149% PA            1.9851% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 01.09.2021   VALUE 01.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months           0.1815% PA            0.5685% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1480% PA            0.6020% PA
For 12 Months           0.0246% PA            0.8504% PA
For  2 Years            0.0246% PA            1.3504% PA
For  3 Years            0.0246% PA            1.6004% PA
For  4 years            0.0246% PA            1.8504% PA
For  5 years            0.0246% PA            1.9754% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 01.09.2021   VALUE 01.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3119% PA            1.0619% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2949% PA            1.0449% PA
For 12 Months           0.2480% PA            1.1230% PA
For  2 Years            0.2480% PA            1.6230% PA
For  3 Years            0.2480% PA            1.8730% PA
For  4 years            0.2480% PA            2.1230% PA
For  5 years            0.2480% PA            2.2480% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 01.09.2021   VALUE 01.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1512% PA            0.5988% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months          -0.1695% PA            0.5805% PA
For 12 Months          -0.1938% PA            0.6812% PA
For  2 Years           -0.1938% PA            1.1812% PA
For  3 Years           -0.1938% PA            1.4312% PA
For  4 Years           -0.1938% PA            1.6812% PA
For  5 years           -0.1938% PA            1.8062% PA
========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

