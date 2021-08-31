Markets
Shipping Intelligence
31 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (August 30, 2021).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc. PNSC 29-08-2021
Lahore Crude Oil
OP-2 Yamilah - III Disc. Alpine Marine 29-08-2021
Mogas Services
OP-3 Ag Mars Disc. Alpine Marine 29-08-2021
Mogas Services
B-1 Haein Load East Wind 29-08-2021
Hope Ethanol Shipping Co.
B-2 Oriental Load East Wind 29-08-2021
Freesia Ethanol Shipping Co.
B-8/B-9 Mol Disc. Load Ocean Network 28-08-2021
Generosity Container Express
B-10/B-11 Medi Disc. WMA Ship 22-08-2021
Auoz DAP Care Services
B-13/B-14 Han Ren Load Mill Crystal Sea 30-08-2021
Scale Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-25 Chanya Load Crystal Sea 27-08-2021
Maree Cement Services
B-26/B-27 Oocl Disc. Load OOCL 29-08-2021
Charleston Container Pakistan
B-28/B-29 28-08-2021
B-29/B-30 Teera Disc. Load Cosco Shipping 29-08-2021
Bhum Container Lines Pakistan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-3 Apl Disc. Load Cma Cgm 29-08-2021
Antwerp Container Pakistan
Saptl-4 Oocl Disc. Load Cosco 29-08-2021
Memphis Container Shipping Lines
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Apl Antwerp 30-08-2021 Disc. Load Cma Cgm
Container Pakistan
Apl Antwerp 30-08-2021 Disc. Load Cma Cgm
Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Nave Estella 30-08-2021 D/55000 Mogas Trans Maritime Pvt. Ltd
Cosco Aden 30-08-2021 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Lines
Pakistan
Kota Naked 30-08-2021 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping
Ts Mumbai 31-08-2021 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Agency
Mol Growth 31-08-2021 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Gsl Valerie 31-08-2021 D/L Container Forbes Shipping
Hyundai 31-08-2021 D/L Container United Marine
Bangkok Agency
Spring 31-08-2021 D/4816 WMA Shipcare
Sun Shine Fertilizer Services
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Cs Future 30-08-2021 General Cargo -
Bow Flower 30-08-2021 Tanker -
Yasemin 30-08-2021 General Cargo -
Hankuk Chemi 30-08-2021 Tanker -
Msc Hina 30-08-2021 Container Ship -
Kyoto Express 30-08-2021 Container Ship -
Nikos P 30-08-2021 Container Ship -
Basrah 30-08-2021 General Cargo -
Thorsky 30-08-2021 Container Ship -
Chemroad
Orchid 30-08-2021 Tanker -
Ksl Laiyang 30-08-2021 General Cargo -
Ps Pisa 30-08-2021 Tanker -
Dm Jade 30-08-2021 Tanker -
Independent
Spirit 30-08-2021 Container Ship -
Chanya
Naree 30-08-2021 Cement -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 At Middle Cement Global 26.08.2021
Bridge
MW-2 Rising Rice Crest Ocean 27.08.2021
Eagle
MW-4 IVS Coal Wilhelmsen 28.08.2021
Phonex
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Ismene Coal Ocean World 29.08.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Tilly Russ Containers Hapag 28.08.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Containers MSC Pak 29.08.2021
Jasmine
QICT OOCL Containers OOCL 29.08.2021
Asia
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Sea Chance Furnace oil Alpine 26.08.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Macheras Rapeseeds Ocean Services 29.08.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Ejnan LNG G.S.A 29.08.2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Meratus
Jayawijaya Containers Maersk Pak 30.08.2021
Chem Harvest Palm oil Alpine -do-
Al-Soor-II Gas oil G.A.C -do-
Anasa Coal Wilhelmsen -do-
Meridian Spirit LNG Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
OOCL Asia Containers OOCL 30.08.2021
Tilly Russ Containers Hapag -do-
Rising Eagle Rice Crest Ocean -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Ginza Palm Oil Alpine
Kara Sea Furnace oil Trans Marine
Sunny Hope Steel coil Maritime International 30.08.2021
Lausanne Steel coil G.S.A -do-
African
Sanderling Coal Sino Tranas Waiting for berth
Bulk Venus Coal East Wind -
IVS Atsugi Coal Wilhelmsen -
Caravos Coal G.A.C -
Fancy Lady Palm Oil Alpine -
Silver Entalina Diesel oil G.A.C -
Ploutos Gas oil Alpine -
Al-Salam-II Gas oil Wilhelmsen -
Marvel Furnace oil Trans Marine -
Sereno Mogas Trans Marine -
Shandong
Fu Xin Rapeseeds Ocean Services
Tian Fu General Cargo Cosco -
KSL Huayang General cargo Legend -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk Detroit Containers Maersk Pak Aug. 31, 2021
MSC Paola Containers MSC Pak -do-
MOL Growth Containers Ocean Network -do-
=============================================================================
