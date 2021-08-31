KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (August 30, 2021).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc. PNSC 29-08-2021 Lahore Crude Oil OP-2 Yamilah - III Disc. Alpine Marine 29-08-2021 Mogas Services OP-3 Ag Mars Disc. Alpine Marine 29-08-2021 Mogas Services B-1 Haein Load East Wind 29-08-2021 Hope Ethanol Shipping Co. B-2 Oriental Load East Wind 29-08-2021 Freesia Ethanol Shipping Co. B-8/B-9 Mol Disc. Load Ocean Network 28-08-2021 Generosity Container Express B-10/B-11 Medi Disc. WMA Ship 22-08-2021 Auoz DAP Care Services B-13/B-14 Han Ren Load Mill Crystal Sea 30-08-2021 Scale Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-25 Chanya Load Crystal Sea 27-08-2021 Maree Cement Services B-26/B-27 Oocl Disc. Load OOCL 29-08-2021 Charleston Container Pakistan B-28/B-29 28-08-2021 B-29/B-30 Teera Disc. Load Cosco Shipping 29-08-2021 Bhum Container Lines Pakistan ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saptl-3 Apl Disc. Load Cma Cgm 29-08-2021 Antwerp Container Pakistan Saptl-4 Oocl Disc. Load Cosco 29-08-2021 Memphis Container Shipping Lines ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Apl Antwerp 30-08-2021 Disc. Load Cma Cgm Container Pakistan Apl Antwerp 30-08-2021 Disc. Load Cma Cgm Container Pakistan ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= Nave Estella 30-08-2021 D/55000 Mogas Trans Maritime Pvt. Ltd Cosco Aden 30-08-2021 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Lines Pakistan Kota Naked 30-08-2021 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Ts Mumbai 31-08-2021 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Agency Mol Growth 31-08-2021 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Gsl Valerie 31-08-2021 D/L Container Forbes Shipping Hyundai 31-08-2021 D/L Container United Marine Bangkok Agency Spring 31-08-2021 D/4816 WMA Shipcare Sun Shine Fertilizer Services ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Cs Future 30-08-2021 General Cargo - Bow Flower 30-08-2021 Tanker - Yasemin 30-08-2021 General Cargo - Hankuk Chemi 30-08-2021 Tanker - Msc Hina 30-08-2021 Container Ship - Kyoto Express 30-08-2021 Container Ship - Nikos P 30-08-2021 Container Ship - Basrah 30-08-2021 General Cargo - Thorsky 30-08-2021 Container Ship - Chemroad Orchid 30-08-2021 Tanker - Ksl Laiyang 30-08-2021 General Cargo - Ps Pisa 30-08-2021 Tanker - Dm Jade 30-08-2021 Tanker - Independent Spirit 30-08-2021 Container Ship - Chanya Naree 30-08-2021 Cement - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 At Middle Cement Global 26.08.2021 Bridge MW-2 Rising Rice Crest Ocean 27.08.2021 Eagle MW-4 IVS Coal Wilhelmsen 28.08.2021 Phonex ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Ismene Coal Ocean World 29.08.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Tilly Russ Containers Hapag 28.08.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Containers MSC Pak 29.08.2021 Jasmine QICT OOCL Containers OOCL 29.08.2021 Asia ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Sea Chance Furnace oil Alpine 26.08.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Macheras Rapeseeds Ocean Services 29.08.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Ejnan LNG G.S.A 29.08.2021 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Meratus Jayawijaya Containers Maersk Pak 30.08.2021 Chem Harvest Palm oil Alpine -do- Al-Soor-II Gas oil G.A.C -do- Anasa Coal Wilhelmsen -do- Meridian Spirit LNG Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= OOCL Asia Containers OOCL 30.08.2021 Tilly Russ Containers Hapag -do- Rising Eagle Rice Crest Ocean -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Ginza Palm Oil Alpine Kara Sea Furnace oil Trans Marine Sunny Hope Steel coil Maritime International 30.08.2021 Lausanne Steel coil G.S.A -do- African Sanderling Coal Sino Tranas Waiting for berth Bulk Venus Coal East Wind - IVS Atsugi Coal Wilhelmsen - Caravos Coal G.A.C - Fancy Lady Palm Oil Alpine - Silver Entalina Diesel oil G.A.C - Ploutos Gas oil Alpine - Al-Salam-II Gas oil Wilhelmsen - Marvel Furnace oil Trans Marine - Sereno Mogas Trans Marine - Shandong Fu Xin Rapeseeds Ocean Services Tian Fu General Cargo Cosco - KSL Huayang General cargo Legend - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Detroit Containers Maersk Pak Aug. 31, 2021 MSC Paola Containers MSC Pak -do- MOL Growth Containers Ocean Network -do- =============================================================================

