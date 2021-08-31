ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Aug 31, 2021
Recorder Report 31 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (August 30, 2021).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc.          PNSC               29-08-2021
                  Lahore         Crude Oil
OP-2              Yamilah - III  Disc.          Alpine Marine      29-08-2021
                                 Mogas          Services
OP-3              Ag Mars        Disc.          Alpine Marine      29-08-2021
                                 Mogas          Services
B-1               Haein          Load           East Wind          29-08-2021
                  Hope           Ethanol        Shipping Co.
B-2               Oriental       Load           East Wind          29-08-2021
                  Freesia        Ethanol        Shipping Co.
B-8/B-9           Mol            Disc. Load     Ocean Network      28-08-2021
                  Generosity     Container      Express
B-10/B-11         Medi           Disc.          WMA Ship           22-08-2021
                  Auoz           DAP            Care Services
B-13/B-14         Han Ren        Load Mill      Crystal Sea        30-08-2021
                                 Scale          Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-25              Chanya         Load           Crystal Sea        27-08-2021
                  Maree          Cement         Services
B-26/B-27         Oocl           Disc. Load     OOCL               29-08-2021
                  Charleston     Container      Pakistan
B-28/B-29                                                          28-08-2021
B-29/B-30         Teera          Disc. Load     Cosco Shipping     29-08-2021
                  Bhum           Container      Lines Pakistan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-3           Apl            Disc. Load     Cma Cgm            29-08-2021
                  Antwerp        Container      Pakistan
Saptl-4           Oocl           Disc. Load     Cosco              29-08-2021
                  Memphis        Container      Shipping Lines
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Apl Antwerp       30-08-2021     Disc. Load                           Cma Cgm
                                 Container                           Pakistan
Apl Antwerp       30-08-2021     Disc. Load                           Cma Cgm
                                 Container                           Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Nave Estella      30-08-2021     D/55000 Mogas        Trans Maritime Pvt. Ltd
Cosco Aden        30-08-2021     D/L Container           Cosco Shipping Lines
                                                                     Pakistan
Kota Naked        30-08-2021     D/L Container         Pacific Delta Shipping
Ts Mumbai         31-08-2021     D/L Container         Sharaf Shipping Agency
Mol Growth        31-08-2021     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Gsl Valerie       31-08-2021     D/L Container                Forbes Shipping
Hyundai           31-08-2021     D/L Container                  United Marine
Bangkok                                                                Agency
Spring            31-08-2021     D/4816                          WMA Shipcare
Sun Shine                        Fertilizer                          Services
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Cs Future         30-08-2021     General Cargo                              -
Bow Flower        30-08-2021     Tanker                                     -
Yasemin           30-08-2021     General Cargo                              -
Hankuk Chemi      30-08-2021     Tanker                                     -
Msc Hina          30-08-2021     Container Ship                             -
Kyoto Express     30-08-2021     Container Ship                             -
Nikos P           30-08-2021     Container Ship                             -
Basrah            30-08-2021     General Cargo                              -
Thorsky           30-08-2021     Container Ship                             -
Chemroad
Orchid            30-08-2021     Tanker                                     -
Ksl Laiyang       30-08-2021     General Cargo                              -
Ps Pisa           30-08-2021     Tanker                                     -
Dm Jade           30-08-2021     Tanker                                     -
Independent
Spirit            30-08-2021     Container Ship                             -
Chanya
Naree             30-08-2021     Cement                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              At Middle      Cement         Global             26.08.2021
                  Bridge
MW-2              Rising         Rice           Crest Ocean        27.08.2021
                  Eagle
MW-4              IVS            Coal           Wilhelmsen         28.08.2021
                  Phonex
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Ismene         Coal           Ocean World        29.08.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Tilly Russ     Containers     Hapag              28.08.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Containers     MSC Pak            29.08.2021
                  Jasmine
QICT              OOCL           Containers     OOCL               29.08.2021
                  Asia
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Sea Chance     Furnace oil    Alpine             26.08.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Macheras       Rapeseeds      Ocean Services     29.08.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Ejnan          LNG            G.S.A              29.08.2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Meratus
Jayawijaya        Containers     Maersk Pak                        30.08.2021
Chem Harvest      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Al-Soor-II        Gas oil        G.A.C                                   -do-
Anasa             Coal           Wilhelmsen                              -do-
Meridian Spirit   LNG            Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
OOCL Asia         Containers     OOCL                              30.08.2021
Tilly Russ        Containers     Hapag                                   -do-
Rising Eagle      Rice           Crest Ocean                             -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Ginza             Palm Oil       Alpine
Kara Sea          Furnace oil    Trans Marine
Sunny Hope        Steel coil     Maritime International            30.08.2021
Lausanne          Steel coil     G.S.A                                   -do-
African
Sanderling        Coal           Sino Tranas                Waiting for berth
Bulk Venus        Coal           East Wind                                  -
IVS Atsugi        Coal           Wilhelmsen                                 -
Caravos           Coal           G.A.C                                      -
Fancy Lady        Palm Oil       Alpine                                     -
Silver Entalina   Diesel oil     G.A.C                                      -
Ploutos           Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Al-Salam-II       Gas oil        Wilhelmsen                                 -
Marvel            Furnace oil    Trans Marine                               -
Sereno            Mogas          Trans Marine                               -
Shandong
Fu Xin            Rapeseeds      Ocean Services
Tian Fu           General Cargo  Cosco                                      -
KSL Huayang       General cargo  Legend                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk Detroit    Containers     Maersk Pak                     Aug. 31, 2021
MSC Paola         Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
MOL Growth        Containers     Ocean Network                           -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

