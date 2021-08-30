LME aluminium could test support at $2,581 this week

SINGAPORE: LME aluminium could test a support at $2,581 a tonne this week, a break below could cause a fall into the range of $2,495 to $2,536.

The metal failed to break a rising trendline. The failure suggests a completion of a wave (5), which could be broken down into five smaller waves.

A break above $2,674 could lead to a gain into $2,731-$2,824 range.

