Markets
LME aluminium could test support at $2,581 this week
- A break above $2,674 could lead to a gain into $2,731-$2,824 range
30 Aug 2021
SINGAPORE: LME aluminium could test a support at $2,581 a tonne this week, a break below could cause a fall into the range of $2,495 to $2,536.
The metal failed to break a rising trendline. The failure suggests a completion of a wave (5), which could be broken down into five smaller waves.
A break above $2,674 could lead to a gain into $2,731-$2,824 range.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
