ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Markets

Chinese steel futures advance on falling inventory, demand pickup

  • Stockpiles of five main steel products including rebar and hot rolled coils dipped 1.1% last week from a week earlier to 21 million tonnes
Reuters 30 Aug 2021

BEIJING: Chinese steel rebar and hot rolled coils futures rose on Monday as inventories of the industrial metals fell for a fourth straight week and downstream demand picked up.

Stockpiles of five main steel products including rebar and hot rolled coils dipped 1.1% last week from a week earlier to 21 million tonnes, data from Mysteel consultancy showed, while apparent consumption rose 1.2% to 10.36 million tonnes.

"With the arrival of the peak season, demand is expected to get better, and a tightening crude steel cut policy will benefit far month steel contracts," GF Futures wrote in a note.

The most-active steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange , for January delivery, jumped 3.2% to 5,312 yuan ($821.55) per tonne by 0215 GMT.

Hot rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, gained 2.8% to 5,581 yuan a tonne.

Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai bourse rose 1.6% to 17,720 yuan per tonne.

Prices of steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were mixed.

Benchmark iron ore futures opened 4.9% higher before giving up most of the gains. They were last up 0.6% at 835 yuan.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China rose by $4 to $156 a tonne, according to SteelHome consultancy.

"Global iron ore production growth will accelerate over 2021-2025 after stagnating during the previous five years," Fitch Solutions wrote in a note, adding China's ore output would grow.

Dalian coking coal futures fell 1.2% to 2,461 yuan a tonne. Coke futures dipped 0.8% to 3,101 yuan per tonne.

