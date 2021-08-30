PDMA issues rain-thunderstorm warning in Karachi from Sept 1

Karachi: Sindh's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for heavy rain and thunderstorm in the province from August 31.

In a notification, the PDMA said that monsoons currents of moderate intensity are likely to penetrate into Sindh from August 31. "Under the influence of this weather system, rain-thunderstorm with occasional gusty winds likely to occur Tharparkar, Umerkot and Sanghar districts from August 31 night to September 3," the notification said.

The notification further said that rain-thunderstorm with occasional gusty winds will likely occur in Karachi, including other districts during September 1 and September 3.

The authority has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period and arrange necessary inventory and other essentials at vulnerable locations.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that Karachi would receive more rain as compared to last year.

A Met official said that last year, the eastern half of the country received more rains as around 50 percent of rain-causing systems headed towards Sindh.

Last year, rains wreaked havoc in Karachi, claiming the lives of several people in different rain-related incidents. Rainwater accumulated on almost all streets and thoroughfares of the metropolis, adding to the misery of the city's residents.

K-Electric (KE), Karachi's power utility, came under intense criticism after several people were electrocuted, and power outages became the norm at the first sight of rain. However, in response, KE stated that electrocution incidents were caused by damage to non-KE wires, water motors, and illegal electricity connections.