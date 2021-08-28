ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Punjab imposes tighter Covid-19 restrictions in major cities

  • New restrictions to come into force with immediate effect and remain in place until September 15
BR Web Desk 28 Aug 2021

The Punjab government has decided to reimpose tighter coronavirus restrictions in major cities till September 15 due to an uptick in the Covid-19 cases in the province, Aaj News reported on Friday.

The new restrictions will come into force with immediate effect in territorial limits of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala and Rahim Yar Khan, according to a notification from Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

New variant of Covid raises alarm: Punjab witnesses gradual rise in Covid-19 infection rate

The following restrictions have been imposed under the new directive:

  • Market and business activities to continue till 8 pm.

  • Pharmacies, medical stores, health centers, vaccination centers, petrol pumps, tandoors, bakeries, dairy shops, food takeaways, e-commerce, courier postal services, gas, water, and electricity offices, cellular companies, auto workshops, oil depots and markets (vegetables, fruits, grains & livestock) would be allowed to work 24 hours, seven days a week.

  • Saturday and Sunday will be observed as ‘Closed days’ whereby all activities will be banned and markets and establishments will remain closed.

  • There will be a complete ban on indoor weddings.

  • However, outdoor weddings will be allowed with a maximum limit of 300 guests under strict Covid-19 protocols.

  • Shrines and cinemas will remain closed.

  • Outdoor gatherings will be allowed for a maximum of 300 individuals under strict Covid-19 protocols.

  • There will be a complete ban on contact sports.

  • All gyms will remain open only for vaccinated individuals.

  • Normal office working hours for public and private offices will continue. However, the attendance level has been reduced from 100% to 50%.

  • The maximum occupancy level of public transport is reduced from 70% to 50%.

  • All amusement parks, water sports, and swimming pools will remain closed. However, public parks will remain open under strict Covid protocols.

Punjab witnessing steady rise in Covid-19 cases: Presence of Delta variant poses a huge challenge: health minister

The province of Punjab has been witnessing a gradual rise in Covid-19 infection rate and cases.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said last month that Pakistan is facing the 4th wave of the pandemic and the presence of the Delta variant poses a huge challenge.

"Pakistan was comparatively less affected by the pandemic. Punjab has battled it bravely. The third wave was deadlier as mortality was greater during this wave. People will have to follow SOPs," she said.

Earlier this month, the Punjab government issued guidelines for the business community, the public, private offices, and Muharram processions to stop transmission of the highly infectious Delta virus.

