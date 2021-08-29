ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Researchers discover world’s ‘northernmost’ island

AFP 29 Aug 2021

COPENHAGEN: Scientists have discovered what is believed to be the world’s northernmost landmass — a yet-to-be-named island north of Greenland that could soon be swallowed up by seawaters.

Researchers came upon the landmass on an expedition in July, and initially thought they had reached Oodaaq, up until now the northernmost island on the planet. “We were informed that there had been an error on my GPS which had led us to believe that we were standing on Oodaaq Island,” said the head of the mission, Morten Rasch from Copenhagen University’s department of geosciences and natural resource management. “In reality, we had discovered a new island further north, a discovery that just slightly expands the kingdom” of Denmark, he added. Oodaaq is some 700 kilometres (435 miles) south of the North Pole, while the new island is 780 metres (2,560 feet) north of Oodaaq.

