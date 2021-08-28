ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Pentagon says drone strike killed two 'high profile' ISIS targets in Afghanistan

  • "They were ISIS-K planners and facilitators. That's enough reason there alone," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says
AFP 28 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: A US air strike in Afghanistan killed two high-profile ISIS targets and left another wounded, the Pentagon said Saturday.

No civilians were hurt in the attack early Saturday, which followed the suicide bombing Thursday that killed scores of people including 13 US troops at Kabul airport, Major General Hank Taylor told a news conference.

The Pentagon declined to say if the people targeted in the US strike were directly involved in the suicide bombing.

Death toll from Kabul airport blasts 'between 13 and 20': Taliban spokesman

"They were ISIS-K planners and facilitators. That's enough reason there alone," said spokesman John Kirby.

"The fact that two of these individuals are no longer walking on the face of the Earth, that's a good thing," Kirby added.

The suicide bombing, which targeted throngs of Afghans gathered outside the airport in hopes of fleeing Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, opened a deadly new chapter in the drama unfolding as the frantic US evacuation drive approaches its Tuesday deadline for completion.

US officials have said more attacks on the evacuation effort are likely.

