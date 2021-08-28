KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 126,570 tonnes of cargo comprising 107,661 tonnes of import cargo and 18,909 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Friday.

The total import cargo of 107,661 comprised of 16,595 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 9,669 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,955 tonnes of DAP and 74,442 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 18,909 tonnes comprised of 15,949 tonnes of containerized cargo, 2,960 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 5,040 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

As many 2599 containers comprising of 1126 containers import and 1473 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 385 of 20’s and 327 of 40’s loaded while 33 of 20’s and 27 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 471 of 20’s and 127 of 40’s loaded containers while 92 of 20’s and 328 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly 05 chips namely, Chem Road Orchid, Ps Pisa, Hankuk Chemi, Basrah and Sattha Bhum have berth at the Karachi Port on 27-08-2021.

Approximately 05 ships namely Merry Star, Gulf Star, Wafrah, Al Mahboobah and Universe 1 have sailed out from Karachi Port on the same day.

About 12 cargos namely, MT Lahore, Oriental Freesia, Independent Spirit, MSC China, Kyoto Express, Oocl Memphis, Nikos P, MOL Generosity, Northern Dedication, Thorsky, Rising Eagle and Yasemin were expected on Friday.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya bean, Project cargo, Furnace oil and Palm oil, out of them two ships, Container vessel ‘Maersk Nile’ and General cargo carrier ‘KSL Lai Yang’ sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and two more container vessels ‘Onyx-I’ and ‘CMA CGM Orfeo’ are expected to sail from QICT on same day (today) in the afternoon .

A cargo volume of 147,997 tonnes, comprising 99,491 tonnes imports cargo and 48,506 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,103 Containers (1,604 TEUs Imports and 2,499 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are nineteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships, Rising Eagle and MOL Generosity & another ship Meridian Spirit scheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers and Natural gas are expected take berths at MW-1, QICT and PGPCL respectively on Friday (today), 27th August, while three more ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, Teera Bhum and Bea Schulte with containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 28th August-2021.

