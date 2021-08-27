ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Pakistan Army prepared, will not be caught unaware: DG ISPR

  • Major General Babar Iftikhar says Pakistan's side of border with Afghanistan is safe and secure
  • Remarks come amid concerns that Kabul airport attack could have spillover effect in Pakistan
BR Web Desk Updated 27 Aug 2021

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar briefed the nation on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and the measures armed forces have taken to ward off any spillover of insecurity and instability into Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, the DG ISPR said that Pakistan had apprehensions that there could be a spillover even before the Taliban took over in Afghanistan, and had taken steps to beef up its security and started with operations including Zarb-i-Azb and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

Despite whatever has happened in Afghanistan, the situation on the Pak-Afghan border is normal and under control, he said. "This does not mean nothing can happen but we are prepared and will not be caught unaware," he added.

His remarks come after two blasts and gunfire in Kabul rocked the area outside the airport on Thursday evening. The attacks killed 85 people, including 13 US soldiers outside the gates of Kabul airport.

Islamic State (ISIS), an enemy of the Taliban as well as the West, said one of its suicide bombers targeted "translators and collaborators with the American army". US officials also blamed the group and vowed retribution, Reuters reported.

The DG ISPR pointed out that Pakistan had been repeatedly cautioning the world about the negative role played by spoilers in Afghanistan who were continuing to do so.

He further said that the withdrawal of US and NATO forces was already decided and "it was never a matter of if but a matter of when". He said Pakistan had already started taking measures to guard the Pak-Afghan border to ensure security and stability.

"No doubt that Pakistan's side of the border is secure and the movement on both sides is controlled," he said. The DG ISPR continued that following the events in Afghanistan, 17 out of 78 border crossings were notified for enhanced deployment and all illegal crossings were closed.

However, the terminals and border crossings are now open and trade convoys are also continuously moving on both sides, he added. At least 90% of the border fence has been completed successfully, he added.

Afghan soldiers amicably returned to Afghanistan: ISPR

He said since August 15, over 5,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan and more than 100 military and civilian planes have so far landed in Islamabad.

On being asked when Pakistan expected the situation to normalise in Afghanistan, he said that they are hoping for the best, adding that Islamabad expects a cordial relationship at the government level.

About the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) using Afghan soil for terrorism in Pakistan, the DG ISPR said that the Taliban had conveyed that they would not let Afghan soil be used against any other country.

“We have to take them on their word and believe they will take effective measures to ensure that TTP does not operate against Pakistan,” the DG ISPR added.

He also shared that Pakistan had reached out to the Ashraf Ghani-led Afghan government to deal with the "instability" along the Pak-Afghan border, suggesting an intelligence-sharing mechanism as well.

“But the initiative was not responded well to. We had even offered to train Afghan Army soldiers several times but only six cadets came.”

