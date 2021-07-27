Afghan soldiers amicably returned to Afghanistan: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that 46 Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers along with 5 other officers have been amicably returned to Afghan authorities.

"The soldiers have now been amicably returned to Afghan authorities on their request along with their weapons and equipment. Pakistan will continue to extend all kinds of support to our Afghan brethren in time of need," Radio Pakistan quoted ISPR statement.

On Monday, the ISPR had said that Pakistan provided "refuge and safe passage" to 46 ANA soldiers.

The military's media wing further said that ANA local Commander opposite Arundu Sector, Chitral requested the Pakistan Army for refuge and safe passage for the soldiers as they were unable to hold their military posts along the Pak-Afghan international border due to the "evolving security situation".

The Afghan soldiers were provided food, shelter and necessary medical care as per established military norms, the statement said.

Earlier in July, the Pakistan Army had provided safe passage to 35 Afghan soldiers due to the inability to hold their military post along the Pak-Afghan international border. They were returned to Afghan govt authorities after the due procedure.

As US-led foreign forces carry out the final stages of their withdrawal from the country, the Taliban's swift territorial gains are rattling Afghans.

Taliban insurgents are gaining control of more and more territory, which the Pentagon estimates now extends to over half of Afghanistan's district centres.

The Taliban are also putting pressure on the outskirts of half of the provincial capitals, trying to isolate them.