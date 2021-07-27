ANL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.49%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.14%)
BYCO 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
FCCL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.1%)
FFL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
FNEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
GGGL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
GGL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
KAPCO 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
MLCF 44.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
NETSOL 167.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PACE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
PAEL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
POWER 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
PTC 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.84%)
TELE 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
TRG 167.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.33%)
UNITY 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.96%)
WTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 5,203 Increased By ▲ 26.27 (0.51%)
BR30 26,780 Increased By ▲ 68.88 (0.26%)
KSE100 47,885 Increased By ▲ 212.33 (0.45%)
KSE30 19,182 Increased By ▲ 75.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Pakistan

Afghan soldiers amicably returned to Afghanistan: ISPR

  • On Monday, the ISPR had said that Pakistan provided "refuge and safe passage" to 46 ANA soldiers
Aisha Mahmood 27 Jul 2021

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that 46 Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers along with 5 other officers have been amicably returned to Afghan authorities.

"The soldiers have now been amicably returned to Afghan authorities on their request along with their weapons and equipment. Pakistan will continue to extend all kinds of support to our Afghan brethren in time of need," Radio Pakistan quoted ISPR statement.

On Monday, the ISPR had said that Pakistan provided "refuge and safe passage" to 46 ANA soldiers.

The military's media wing further said that ANA local Commander opposite Arundu Sector, Chitral requested the Pakistan Army for refuge and safe passage for the soldiers as they were unable to hold their military posts along the Pak-Afghan international border due to the "evolving security situation".

The Afghan soldiers were provided food, shelter and necessary medical care as per established military norms, the statement said.

Earlier in July, the Pakistan Army had provided safe passage to 35 Afghan soldiers due to the inability to hold their military post along the Pak-Afghan international border. They were returned to Afghan govt authorities after the due procedure.

Pakistan Army grants refuge to 46 Afghan soldiers in Chitral: ISPR

As US-led foreign forces carry out the final stages of their withdrawal from the country, the Taliban's swift territorial gains are rattling Afghans.

Taliban insurgents are gaining control of more and more territory, which the Pentagon estimates now extends to over half of Afghanistan's district centres.

The Taliban are also putting pressure on the outskirts of half of the provincial capitals, trying to isolate them.

Pakistan ISPR Pakistan Army refuge Afghan soldiers

