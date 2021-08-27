ANL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.64%)
ASC 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
ASL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.85%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
FCCL 21.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.03%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.44%)
GGGL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.97%)
GGL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
MLCF 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 148.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
PAEL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
POWER 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
PRL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
PTC 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.28%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.89%)
SNGP 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
TRG 158.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.97%)
UNITY 37.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.52%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -26.99 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,866 Decreased By ▼ -240.29 (-0.96%)
KSE100 47,052 Decreased By ▼ -311.53 (-0.66%)
KSE30 18,859 Decreased By ▼ -94.45 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Hong Kong stocks finish week on quiet note

  • The Hang Seng Index inched down 7.80 points to 25,407.89
AFP 27 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Shares finished barely moved in Hong Kong on Friday, with investors looking ahead to Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell's key speech later in the day, while they were weighed by a report saying China planned to further tighten rules on firms listing abroad.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 7.80 points to 25,407.89.

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.59 percent, or 20.49 points, to 3,522.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.10 percent, or 2.54 points, to 2,439.69.

