Markets
Hong Kong stocks finish week on quiet note
- The Hang Seng Index inched down 7.80 points to 25,407.89
27 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Shares finished barely moved in Hong Kong on Friday, with investors looking ahead to Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell's key speech later in the day, while they were weighed by a report saying China planned to further tighten rules on firms listing abroad.
The Hang Seng Index inched down 7.80 points to 25,407.89.
The Shanghai Composite rose 0.59 percent, or 20.49 points, to 3,522.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.10 percent, or 2.54 points, to 2,439.69.
IGCEP: Long-term expansion plan approved by CCoE
Hong Kong stocks finish week on quiet note
US braces for more ISIS attacks after 85 killed in Kabul airport carnage
TAPI gas pipeline project: Afghanistan to get $1bn transit royalty: Qureshi
Target missed, fiscal year budget deficit closes at 7.1%
Vacuum in Afghanistan hugely dangerous, says Fawad
Pakistan administers over 1.1m Covid-19 doses in a day as cases surge
SECP introduces major capital market reforms
Repatriation of profit, dividend declines 55pc in July
PM summarises 3 years of ‘Naya Pakistan’
India has fewer ESG funds than other top 10 economies
Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'
Read more stories
Comments