Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks at Kabul Airport

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack at the Kabul Airport, which reportedly resulted in the loss of several precious lives, including children.

"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We convey our sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of those injured," Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said.

Over a dozen people including children were killed in twin blasts outside Kabul Airport days after Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Maujahid stated in a tweet: "The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the attack on civilians at Kabul airport, which took place in an area where US forces are responsible for security."

He said the Islamic Emirate was paying close attention to security and protection of the people, adding they would strictly prevent the miscreants from creating lawlessness.

