Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 27 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Thursday (August 26, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 26.08.2021   VALUE 26.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1283% PA            0.6218% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months           0.0920% PA            0.6580% PA
For 12 months          -0.0131% PA            0.8619% PA
For  2 Years           -0.0131% PA            1.3619% PA
For  3 Years           -0.0131% PA            1.6119% PA
For  4 years           -0.0131% PA            1.8619% PA
For  5 years           -0.0131% PA            1.9869% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 26.08.2021   VALUE 26.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months           0.1820% PA            0.5680% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1480% PA            0.6020% PA
For 12 Months           0.0348% PA            0.8403% PA
For  2 Years            0.0348% PA            1.3403% PA
For  3 Years            0.0348% PA            1.5903% PA
For  4 years            0.0348% PA            1.8403% PA
For  5 years            0.0348% PA            1.9653% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 26.08.2021   VALUE 26.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3114% PA            1.0614% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2977% PA            1.0477% PA
For 12 Months           0.2520% PA            1.1270% PA
For  2 Years            0.2520% PA            1.6270% PA
For  3 Years            0.2520% PA            1.8770% PA
For  4 years            0.2520% PA            2.1270% PA
For  5 years            0.2520% PA            2.2520% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 26.08.2021   VALUE 26.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1538% PA            0.5962% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months          -0.1708% PA            0.5792% PA
For 12 Months          -0.1938% PA            0.6812% PA
For  2 Years           -0.1938% PA            1.1812% PA
For  3 Years           -0.1938% PA            1.4312% PA
For  4 Years           -0.1938% PA            1.6812% PA
For  5 years           -0.1938% PA            1.8062% PA
========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

