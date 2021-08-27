Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Thursday (August 26, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 26.08.2021 VALUE 26.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1283% PA 0.6218% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0920% PA 0.6580% PA For 12 months -0.0131% PA 0.8619% PA For 2 Years -0.0131% PA 1.3619% PA For 3 Years -0.0131% PA 1.6119% PA For 4 years -0.0131% PA 1.8619% PA For 5 years -0.0131% PA 1.9869% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 26.08.2021 VALUE 26.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1820% PA 0.5680% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1480% PA 0.6020% PA For 12 Months 0.0348% PA 0.8403% PA For 2 Years 0.0348% PA 1.3403% PA For 3 Years 0.0348% PA 1.5903% PA For 4 years 0.0348% PA 1.8403% PA For 5 years 0.0348% PA 1.9653% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 26.08.2021 VALUE 26.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3114% PA 1.0614% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2977% PA 1.0477% PA For 12 Months 0.2520% PA 1.1270% PA For 2 Years 0.2520% PA 1.6270% PA For 3 Years 0.2520% PA 1.8770% PA For 4 years 0.2520% PA 2.1270% PA For 5 years 0.2520% PA 2.2520% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 26.08.2021 VALUE 26.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1538% PA 0.5962% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1708% PA 0.5792% PA For 12 Months -0.1938% PA 0.6812% PA For 2 Years -0.1938% PA 1.1812% PA For 3 Years -0.1938% PA 1.4312% PA For 4 Years -0.1938% PA 1.6812% PA For 5 years -0.1938% PA 1.8062% PA ========================================================

