ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
ASC 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
ASL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
BOP 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
FCCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.23%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.92%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.06%)
GGGL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.34%)
GGL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-7.31%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.89%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.86%)
KAPCO 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.76%)
NETSOL 149.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.64%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.2%)
PAEL 32.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.93%)
PRL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
PTC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.01%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.19%)
TRG 159.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.25%)
UNITY 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
WTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
BR100 5,120 Decreased By ▼ -61.92 (-1.19%)
BR30 25,106 Decreased By ▼ -465.45 (-1.82%)
KSE100 47,373 Decreased By ▼ -263.35 (-0.55%)
KSE30 18,956 Decreased By ▼ -133.88 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France to end Kabul evacuation operation Friday: PM

  • A source close to the government added that the date had been imposed on France by the plan of the United States, which is providing security at the airport, to pull out by August 31
AFP Updated 26 Aug 2021

PARIS: France will fully end its operation to evacuate French nationals and Afghans in danger from Taliban-controlled Kabul by Friday evening, Prime Minister Jean Castex said.

Beyond this date, "it will not be possible to carry out evacuations from Kabul airport," Castex told RTL radio Thursday.

A source close to the government added that the date had been imposed on France by the plan of the United States, which is providing security at the airport, to pull out by August 31.

The source added that France would do everything to keep its operation in place for as many more hours as it can, saying that the evacuation of civilians would wind up several hours before the formal end of the mission when military and remaining embassy services would leave.

Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport

The French foreign ministry has indicated that the final evacuations of civilians from Kabul by France would be late on Thursday or Friday morning.

Castex said some 2,500 people had been evacuated by France since the capture of Kabul by the Taliban on August 15. The operation has seen the evacuees taken to a French base in the United Arab Emirates by military aircraft and then onward to France.

He said this number included French citizens, but also "Afghans who have contributed, in one way or another, in their support to the (French) army, as well and their families, artists and journalists."

His comments came as Britain warned of an imminent risk of a terror attack at the airport, while the Netherlands also said it was halting evacuation flights.

United States france United Arab Emirates Jean Castex Afghans Kabul airport

France to end Kabul evacuation operation Friday: PM

Steel, oil & ghee industry supplies: New tax law may grant exemption from 3pc further GST

Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 7.4%, active cases jump to 92,244

Pakistan’s local mobile phone production surpasses imports: PTA

Ehsan Mani refuses extension as PCB chairman

Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport

Afghan situation adds new facet to bilateral trade

Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

SBP chief informs MFPCB about monetary policy stance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters