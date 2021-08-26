Markets
Hong Kong stocks close lower
- The Hang Seng Index sank 1.08 percent, or 278.26 points, to 25,415.69
26 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed Thursday more than one percent lower, in line with a sell-off across most of Asia, as tech firms were weighed by disappointing earnings from some firms owing to China's crackdown on the sector.
The Hang Seng Index sank 1.08 percent, or 278.26 points, to 25,415.69.
The Shanghai Composite fell 1.09 percent, or 38.72 points, to 3,501.66, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 1.53 percent, or 37.94 points, to 2,437.15.
