‘Media Core Group’ notified to defend ‘Naya Pakistan’ slogans

LAHORE: A few weeks after his reappointment, Punjab government spokesperson and provincial prisons minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has notified a ‘Media Core Group’ to defend the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s slogan of Naya Pakistan.

According to a notification issued from the office of Minister for prisons, the Punjab government on Tuesday notified the media group comprising 13 members which will act as a think-tank besides highlighting the stance of the government on social, electronic and print media. It will be headed by Chohan.

As per the terms of references (ToRs), a WhatsApp group will be generated to coordinate for information, and the Core Group will highlight and defend the Punjab government’s stance as per PTI’s slogan of ‘Naya Pakistan’. It will also enhance the “capability”, awareness and defend the policies and issues. In addition, it will “elaborate” the issues in connection with the PTI Punjab government in electronic, print and social media. The core group will also highlight the policy development as well as policy strategy of the government. “No privileges, perks and TA/DA will be admissible to any member of the core group,” it reads.

Members of the core group are Dr Kamran, Sania Sajid, Sania Kamran, Kaleem Hafeez, Dr Noshaba, Raja Asad Iqbal, Tariq Bara, Azhar Mashwani, Sara Ahmed, Muzammil Safdar, Sheikh Shahzad Younis, Atif Chaudhry and Ms Shaneela.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021