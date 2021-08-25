ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
Pakistan cricket team's head coach Misbah tests positive for Covid-19

  • Former captain will stay back in the West Indies for 10-day quarantine
Syed Ahmed Updated 25 Aug 2021

Pakistan team's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive for Covid-19, and will not travel back to Lahore with the rest of the squad, said the cricket board.

"In pre-departure PCR testing, Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive, he remains asymptomatic," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Twitter.

The former captain will undergo a 10-day quarantine in Jamaica and will not travel with the rest of the squad that is scheduled to fly out from Jamaica later on Wednesday.

ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan postponed until 2022

The cricket board confirmed that Misbah was the only member of the Pakistan squad who failed two pre-departure PCR tests. He, therefore, self-isolated himself in the hotel room.

“The PCB is constantly in touch with Cricket West Indies who have confirmed that Misbah will be shifted to another hotel for the 10-day quarantine with a medical specialist assigned to look after his health and wellbeing,” the PCB statement said, adding that he will travel to Lahore after returning two negative tests as per the protocol.

Misbah optimistic of Team Pakistan to perform better in the series against West Indies

Pakistan recently concluded England and West Indies tours under his coaching. During the two-and-a-half-month-long tour, the national cricket team lost the three-match ODI series 3-0 and the three-match T20 series 2-1 against England.

The West Indies tour was relatively successful where the Green Shirts won the rain-ridden four-match T20 series 1-0 and levelled the Test series 1-1 after winning the final match by 109 runs at Sabina Park on Tuesday.

