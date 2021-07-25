ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,971
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,001,875
1,84124hr
4.89% positivity
Sindh
363,101
Punjab
352,153
Balochistan
29,451
Islamabad
85,351
KPK
141,495
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Misbah optimistic of Team Pakistan to perform better in series against West Indies

Recorder Report 25 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Expressing optimism about prospectus of Team Pakistan in the upcoming series against West Indies, Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq said on Saturday that the conditions in the last two matches in England and in West Indies were same so he expects players to do well.

While talking to the media in a virtual media conference, Misbah said, "After playing in England, we had some good practice and the conditions in the last two matches in England were same as in Abu Dhabi and like here in West Indies so I expect players to do well here. We are near to our final combination. Our middle-order is not performing as well as our top order. We didn't get the desired results in England series, but we know about our combination."

He expressed his confidence in the team and said, "Before England series, the series we played had very good results. Overall the team is very good."

It may be noted that Pakistan will take on West Indies in the five-match T20I series starting from 27 July at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Mentioning about the importance of these matches ahead of the mega event, Misbah said, "Each and every game from here is very important for us. We need to make improvement. I am hopeful we will do well in this series."

When asked about living in a bio-secure environment and how does it affect players physiologically, Misbah said, "Overall the scenario is the same in every sports activity so we have to live with that. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) are trying that players play in a safe environment. Staying in a bubble is always different as you don't have that social activities, and you have to travel from one bubble to another so there is always a difficulty, but cricket and other sports have to go on like this for some time so I guess everyone is trying to adapt."

Misbah was hopeful the bowling department will start to perform where it matters the most. He said, "Our performances were not as per our expectations in the bowling department. There were concerns at some stages and we are working on improving those."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Misbah ul Haq West Indies PCB Pakistan cricket Team Pakistan

Misbah optimistic of Team Pakistan to perform better in series against West Indies

DRAP recommendation: MRP of Favipiravir tablets approved

UAE announces over $23m fund for polio campaigns

AJK elections today

J&K dispute, CPEC, Afghan situation: India's minister of state's remarks rejected

Afghan NSA 'conveys Modi's message' to Nawaz: Gill

Vaccination certificate must for domestic air travel from Aug 1

Door-to-door campaign in Punjab from tomorrow

SOPs imperative: Alvi

PM urges nation to fully participate in 'greening' Pakistan

FY 2020-21: Credit to private sector stood at 33pc of lending

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.