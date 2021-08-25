ANL 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.12%)
ASC 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.54%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.59%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
FNEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.05%)
GGGL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
GGL 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.62%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
JSCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.23%)
MLCF 43.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.21%)
NETSOL 152.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.61%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 32.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.55%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.97%)
PRL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PTC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.31%)
TELE 17.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.12%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.22%)
UNITY 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
WTL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.21%)
BR100 5,188 Decreased By ▼ -24.74 (-0.47%)
BR30 25,639 Decreased By ▼ -237.61 (-0.92%)
KSE100 47,661 Decreased By ▼ -167.23 (-0.35%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.42 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Hong Kong shares slip in subdued trade ahead of Powell speech

  • The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.25% to 9,076.03
Reuters 25 Aug 2021

Hong Kong shares slipped on Wednesday after two sessions of strong gains, but trading activity was muted ahead of the US Federal Reserve symposium on Friday.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 33.97 points or 0.13% at 25,693.95, after climbing more than 3.5% in the previous two sessions. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.25% to 9,076.03.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.2%, while the IT sector rose 0.21%, the financial sector ended 0.19% lower and the property sector dipped 0.06%.

** About 1.56 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 73.2% of the market's 30-day moving average of 2.13 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 2.05 billion.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd , which gained 6.42%, while the biggest loser was ANTA Sports Products Ltd, which fell 6.83%.

** ANTA was also the biggest H-share percentage decliner, followed by Kuaishou Technology, which fell 3.55% and Nongfu Spring Co Ltd, down by 2.96%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were JD.Com Inc up 5%, followed by Shimao Group Holdings Ltd, gaining 3.52% and CITIC Ltd, up by 3.37%.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.74% at 3,540.38 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.2%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.33%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.03%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.4764 per US dollar at 08:07 UTC, 0.09% weaker than the previous close of 6.4705.

