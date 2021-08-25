World
UK says deadline for Afghanistan evacuation is to the last minute of Aug. 31
- Raab was asked after a White House spokesperson said at a briefing on Tuesday they needed to check if the deadline for evacuations was up to the last minute of Aug. 30 or Aug. 31
25 Aug 2021
LONDON: British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that the deadline for evacuating people from Afghanistan was up to the last minute of this month.
Raab was asked after a White House spokesperson said at a briefing on Tuesday they needed to check if the deadline for evacuations was up to the last minute of Aug. 30 or Aug. 31.
"We think it goes until the end of August, but the military planners will firm up the details for the precise time frame," Raab told BBC TV.
NATO pledges to speed evacuations from Afghanistan as criticism mounts
Raab said Britain hoped there would be a functioning airport in Kabul after the evacuations end.
Pakistan reports 141 Covid-19 deaths, highest in nearly four months
UK says deadline for Afghanistan evacuation is to the last minute of Aug. 31
PSDP projects hamstrung by lack of funds
SAPM Dr Waqar Masood's resignation accepted
Ashfaque appointed new FBR chairman, 7th in 3 years
Stimulus measures: Tarin for reducing cement, steel prices
Incentives proposed for refineries in new policy 'blocked' by ministers
Criminal proceedings likely: SECP to conduct Hascol's forensic audit
All set to exempt Chinese agri drones from taxes
China's CNPC secures more Turkmen gas in new deal
No public transport for unvaccinated from Oct 15
Global liquidity booster: Pakistan gets its share
Read more stories
Comments