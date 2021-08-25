ANL 28.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
ASC 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
BYCO 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FFL 19.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.62%)
GGGL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
GGL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.47%)
NETSOL 153.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.65%)
PACE 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.98%)
PRL 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TRG 163.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 38.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.34%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.73%)
BR100 5,208 Decreased By ▼ -4.22 (-0.08%)
BR30 25,786 Decreased By ▼ -90.71 (-0.35%)
KSE100 47,786 Decreased By ▼ -42.72 (-0.09%)
KSE30 19,134 Decreased By ▼ -32.01 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
World

UK says deadline for Afghanistan evacuation is to the last minute of Aug. 31

  • Raab was asked after a White House spokesperson said at a briefing on Tuesday they needed to check if the deadline for evacuations was up to the last minute of Aug. 30 or Aug. 31
Reuters 25 Aug 2021

LONDON: British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that the deadline for evacuating people from Afghanistan was up to the last minute of this month.

Raab was asked after a White House spokesperson said at a briefing on Tuesday they needed to check if the deadline for evacuations was up to the last minute of Aug. 30 or Aug. 31.

"We think it goes until the end of August, but the military planners will firm up the details for the precise time frame," Raab told BBC TV.

NATO pledges to speed evacuations from Afghanistan as criticism mounts

Raab said Britain hoped there would be a functioning airport in Kabul after the evacuations end.

