Pakistan, Tajikistan to coordinate for response on Afghanistan: FM tells counterpart

Pakistan has said that it looks forward to continuing working together with Tajikistan for a coordinated response to developments in Afghanistan as well as regional peace, stability and connectivity.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin and discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan. In a tweet, Qureshi said that he shared Pakistan's perspective, saying that they support an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan and hope that the Afghan leaders achieve it.

Qureshi also appreciated Tajikistan's leading role during its presidency of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Qureshi will also be visiting Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran and have high-level interactions on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and will share Pakistan's perspective on the latest developments in the war-torn country.

FM to embark on three-day visit to Iran, Tajikistan today

"Pakistan believes that the neighbouring countries have a vital stake in the peace, security and stability of Afghanistan and the region," FO statement said.

"It is important to coordinate closely with the neighbours to address common challenges and advance shared goals of peace, security, stability and regional connectivity."

The four-nation tour of the FM is being considered important amid the tense situation in war-torn Afghanistan and the ongoing talks to form an inclusive government after the ouster of Ashraf Ghani.