Anti-polio drive: Hyderabad Division has 'performed well'

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch presided over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio at his office in Shahbaz Building here on Tuesday and discussed the results of last polio campaign and challenges to upcoming campaigns.

Briefing the meeting, Additional Commissioner Tahir Ali Memon said that all the districts of Hyderabad division performed well in last polio campaign and there are zero refusals cases in Badin district which is good news.

He further said that in the last anti-polio campaign, the performance of all the districts were much better and despite the threat of COVID-19, the polio workers had performed very well. In the meeting, DC Badin Agha Shah Nawaz said that 40 shields were given to LHS, paramedics and polio workers by the district administration to encourage them.

Referring to Dadu district, Tahir Memon said that in the last campaign, the number of refusals cases in Dadu increased and effective measures must be taken to cover it. Deputy Commissioner Dadu said that refusal cases have been almost eliminated and cases which still exist will be dealt by the cooperation of political and social figures of area.

The performance of other districts was also discussed in detail on the occasion. Briefing the meeting on the performance of Hyderabad district, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fawad Ghaffar Soomro said that the health department is facing a lot of challenges and at present we have a limited team of vaccinators who are also working in COVID-19 vaccination and they are also working in anti-polio campaigns. Despite the shortage of manpower, we have performed well and it will be further improved.

The Commissioner Hyderabad directed the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to give awards to the polio workers to further improve their performance so that we can keep our division polio free.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, Additional Commissioner Tahir Memon, Focal Person Polio Task Force Dr Jamshed and other concerned officers while DCs of all districts of Division attended the meeting through video link.

