ANL 28.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.16%)
ASC 19.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.52%)
ASL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.83%)
BYCO 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
GGGL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
GGL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MLCF 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
NETSOL 154.94 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.14%)
PACE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
PAEL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
PIBTL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.14%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PTC 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
SNGP 50.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
TRG 165.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.73%)
UNITY 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.54%)
WTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
BR100 5,240 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 26,089 Increased By ▲ 111.56 (0.43%)
KSE100 47,979 Decreased By ▼ -132.93 (-0.28%)
KSE30 19,254 Decreased By ▼ -83.27 (-0.43%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US ramps up Kabul evacuation efforts as August 31 deadline looms

  • Over 10,000 people were evacuated from Hamid Karzai International Airport in the 12 hours up until 3:00 pm Monday
AFP 24 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: The US military shuttled thousands more people through the Kabul airport over the past 12 hours, a White House official said Monday, as Washington attempts to complete a daring airlift by an August 31 deadline for troops to leave Afghanistan.

Over 10,000 people were evacuated from Hamid Karzai International Airport in the 12 hours up until 3:00 pm Monday (1900 GMT), the official said, updating figures given earlier in the day at the Pentagon.

Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan meets Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah

The number of people relocated from Afghanistan on US flights since July is now 53,000, with the vast majority of those since the intense airlift operations started on August 14 as the Taliban moved into Kabul.

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said those evacuated included "several thousand" US citizens and thousands of Afghans who worked for US forces who had applied for or received special immigrant visas.

Also on the flights are Afghans seen as at risk of Taliban attacks for their work in non-governmental organizations, the media, and other jobs.

Kirby said the focus remains on getting US evacuation operations done by the August 31 deadline that President Joe Biden has set for completing the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

That would also require withdrawing the 5,800 US troops who have essentially run airport operations and maintained security since August 14, as well as large amounts of equipment brought in to support their mission.

16,000 evacuated from Kabul airport in past 24 hours: Pentagon

German, British and French officials said Monday that evacuations on their part could continue after August 31, and said they want the US force to stay in place to help the international airlift.

Leaders of the G7 group of wealthy nations will meet virtually to discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

"Whether or not the US can be persuaded to stay is a matter for the prime minister (Boris Johnson) tomorrow in the G7 meeting," British armed forces minister James Heappey told Sky News.

Britain currently chairs the G7, which also comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Race against time

Kirby did not categorically rule out Washington extending the deadline, although the Taliban have said they will hold the United States to it.

"The goal is to get as many people out as fast as possible," Kirby said. "The focus is on trying to do this as best we can, by the end of the month."

At the White House, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan deferred questions on extending the US pullout deadline to the G7 talks on Tuesday, saying the White House is taking the situation "day by day."

He said Biden had already spoken with Johnson on Monday.

"We remain in close touch with allies and partners to coordinate the evacuation of their own citizens and their priority personnel," Sullivan said.

"We believe that we have time between now and the 31st to get out any American who wants to get out."

But after a closed-door congressional briefing Monday evening, House Intelligence Committee chairman Representative Adam Schiff told reporters the deadline for US forces to leave was less certain.

"I think it's possible (for the evacuation to finish by August 31), but I think it's very unlikely given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated," Schiff said.

Washington Pentagon US military John Kirby Afghans Hamid Karzai International Airport

US ramps up Kabul evacuation efforts as August 31 deadline looms

Tarin urges PVMA to go for market-based solutions

OICCI survey reveals 'record improvement' in business confidence

IMF's $650bn reserves distribution is 'shot in arm'

Expo in Dubai: Need to highlight investment opportunities underlined

Taliban name acting head of central bank

Special technology zones: PM says govt providing every facility to investors

Cabinet to review economic, geopolitical situation today

Senate panel chief, power secy trade 'sarcastic' remarks

Proposed media law envisages harsh penalties on TV channels

Positive score shows investors' trust: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters