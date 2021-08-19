Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan meets Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah

Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan reiterated Islamabad's commitment to peace in Afghanistan in his meeting with former president Hamid Karzai and Chief of High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah on Thursday.

In a twitter post, Khan said his discussions with the former Afghanistan president were 'constructive' and aimed towards ensuring long-term stability in Afghanistan.

The meeting was aimed at discussing the evolving political situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday in what many say was a lightning offensive that saw Ashraf Ghani, the then president, and other diplomats fleeing from the country.

Karzai also tweeted about this meeting, saying that the "situation in the country and the inclusive political process with national and international legitimacy were discussed".

Meanwhile, Khan also met Wang Yu, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Afghanistan, on Wednesday to discuss the current Afghan situation and need for close collaboration between Afghans, China, Pakistan, and the international community.

Pak ambassador returns to Kabul

The development comes as Pakistan says it wants peace in Afghanistan, stressing that an all-inclusive settlement to the issue was the need of the hour for development in the region. Islamabad has also said that it will not take a unilateral decision on recognising the Taliban regime, and would reach a conclusion after consulting with all regional and global stakeholders.

'Peace in Afghanistan to augur well for Pakistan'

Meanwhile, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also announced that it will run three special flights to bring back Pakistanis, media persons, and employees of international organisations stuck in the Afghanistan. The first flight arrived at the New Islamabad Airport Thursday morning.