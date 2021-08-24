State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Monday (August 23, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 164.1663 Pound Sterling 223.5781 Euro 191.6313 Japanese Yen 1.4969 ===========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021