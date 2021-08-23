ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,112 Increased By ▲ 512.39 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,337 Increased By ▲ 234.41 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan postponed until 2022

  • The series was previously scheduled to be held in Pakistan
Syed Ahmed Updated 24 Aug 2021

** The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the One-Day International (ODI) series between Afghanistan and Pakistan has been postponed until next year.**

Multiple factors including the players' mental health issues and lack of broadcast facilities led to the postponement of the series, the PCB said on its official Twitter handle late on Monday.

"PCB has accepted Afghanistan Cricket Board's (ACB) request to postpone next month’s ODI series due to players’ mental health issues, disruption in flight operations in Kabul, lack of broadcast facilities, and increased Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka."

It said that both cricket boards will mutually decide the new schedule for the series in 2022.

The series had been surrounded by controversies since its announcement early in July. First, the cricket boards found it difficult to settle a slot for the series due to the Pakistan cricket team’s packed schedule this year.

Pakistan issues visas to Afghanistan cricket team members

Once the series was scheduled for the week of September, the ACB failed to finalise a venue for its first-ever ODI home series against Pakistan. The board had to first move the series from the UAE, where it was initially planned, to Sri Lanka as venues there were unavailable due to the second leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

On Monday, however, it was reported that the Afghan cricket board has decided to shift the series to Pakistan due to logistical challenges.

“The series had to be moved out of Sri Lanka due to the logistic challenges in Afghanistan team’s travel,” Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) CEO Hamid Shinwari told ESPNcricinfo.

PCB Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI series ACB

ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan postponed until 2022

Taliban have assured TTP will not be allowed to use Afghan soil against Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

Taliban warn of 'consequences' if US extends evacuation

In yet another twist, Sindh govt, APPSF agree to reopen schools on August 30

UAE issues new guidelines for Hawala providers

KSE-100 gains over 500 points, finishes above 48,000 after more than 6 weeks

Pentagon set to make Pfizer vaccine mandatory after FDA approval

PM Imran directs immediate implementation of single national curriculum

Oil jumps 5% on weaker dollar after seven days of losses

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 25,000 as fourth wave continues

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters