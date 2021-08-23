ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,112 Increased By ▲ 512.39 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,337 Increased By ▲ 234.41 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan issues visas to Afghanistan cricket team members

  • Afghanistan and Pakistan are set to face each other in ODI series
BR Web Desk 23 Aug 2021

Pakistan embassy in Kabul has issued visas to Afghanistan national cricketers, paving the way for their travel to Sri Lanka via Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday announced the development on Twitter.

“Pakistan has issued visa to the Afghan cricket team, we hope and pray that the Afghan cricket team will bring smiles on the faces of its people.”

The Afghan cricket team is set to face Pakistan in a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka in the first week of September, but their departure had been doubtful due to the suspension of commercial flights from Kabul airport amidst the evacuation process for foreign forces and officials following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan announce squad for first full bilateral ODI series against Pakistan

However, Pakistan allowed them a transit route after which the cricket team, assembled in Kabul, will travel to Peshawar by road. The cricket team will then leave for Colombo, Sri Lanka via UAE.

Despite Pakistan’s help to overcome this hurdle, the series remains in doubt as Sri Lanka has imposed a countrywide 10-day lockdown owing to the COVID-19 situation.

For the ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan to go on, the Sri Lankan Cricket Board (SLC) will require special permission from their government. So far, there has been no official word on the development from either side.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also postponed its training camp and announcement of the squad following a delay in the announcement of the series schedule from ACB.

PCB Sri Lanka Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI series ACB

Pakistan issues visas to Afghanistan cricket team members

Taliban warn of 'consequences' if US extends evacuation

PM Imran directs immediate implementation of single national curriculum

In yet another twist, Sindh govt, APPSF agree to reopen schools on August 30

UAE issues new guidelines for Hawala providers

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 25,000 as fourth wave continues

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

Taliban inherit untapped $1trn trove of minerals

Taliban say Afghan resistance force 'besieged', but seek talks

Ordinance promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilise govt assets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters