ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
ASC 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.34%)
ASL 25.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.11%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
FCCL 22.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.3%)
GGGL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
GGL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.49%)
HUMNL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.5%)
JSCL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.04%)
KAPCO 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.42%)
MLCF 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.75%)
NETSOL 153.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.49%)
PACE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.26%)
PAEL 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.62%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.25%)
TELE 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
TRG 164.99 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.54%)
UNITY 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.69%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,260 Increased By ▲ 65.17 (1.25%)
BR30 26,192 Increased By ▲ 200.63 (0.77%)
KSE100 48,056 Increased By ▲ 456.19 (0.96%)
KSE30 19,318 Increased By ▲ 215.1 (1.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
World

Philippines approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine

  • The government expects vaccine manufacturers to increase deliveries in September and October, Galvez said
Reuters 23 Aug 2021

MANILA: The Philippines has approved the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, the country's vaccine procurement chief said on Monday, making it among the first countries in Asia to approve the single-dose vaccine.

The approval by the Philippines' food and drug agency will allow the country to follow up its order for 10 million doses, Carlito Galvez, a retired general who handles the government's vaccine procurement, told a news conference.

The government expects vaccine manufacturers to increase deliveries in September and October, Galvez said.

Mongolia and Kazakhstan have approved Sputnik Light, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute.

Sputnik Light is ninth COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Philippines, along with vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and China's Sinovac and Sinopharm.

Philippine authorities have said the vaccine rollout is key to the recovery of the Southeast Asian country's economy. The Philippines was one of the fastest growing economies in Asia before the pandemic, but contracted by a record 9.6% in 2020.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 17.26 million people, leaving much of its 110 million population vulnerable to the highly contagious Delta variant.

