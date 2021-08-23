Markets
Hong Kong stocks begin with gains
- The Hang Seng Index rose 0.99 percent, or 246.41 points, to 25,096.13
23 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started on a positive note Monday as traders tracked a strong lead from Wall Street after last week's hefty sell-off.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.99 percent, or 246.41 points, to 25,096.13.
The Shanghai Composite edged up 0.38 percent, or 13.15 points, to 3,440.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.50 percent, or 11.92 points, to 2,400.88.
OIC for inclusive Afghan dialogue
Hong Kong stocks begin with gains
Misuse of RLNG supply: Body formed to make recommendations to ECC
Use of RLNG as GDMO: EPQL seeks Power Division support to push for PPIB approval
Ordinance promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilise govt assets
NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base
EU conveyed Pakistan's top priorities
Regional integration with CARs key to development: Kyrgyz envoy
India told to focus on its internal issues: Hekmatyar praises Pakistan's approach
Afghan evacuations to get full support, China told
G7 leaders to discuss Afghan situation tomorrow
Rs1.2bn bogus invoice scam: Alvi rejects FBR reports
Read more stories
Comments