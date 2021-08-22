ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
Asad meets Parvez Elahi, discusses political affairs

Recorder Report 22 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Federal Minister and Chairman NCOC Asad Umar held a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his residence here on Saturday during which views were exchanged regarding prevailing national political situation and matters of mutual interest including pandemic of Coronavirus.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, MNA Salik Hussain and Shafay Hussain were also present.

Sources claimed that affairs of Punjab government were also discussed besides issues between two coalition partners.

Elahi said on the occasion that the country is presently facing grave dangers, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is fully aware about changing world situation, defense institutions of national security are also playing their positive role regarding Afghanistan affairs. There is no danger to security of Pakistan in the presence of the armed forces, he added. Elahi said that the local government system should be such which benefits the common man, and the local government system should be formulated in consultation with ally parties.

Praising measures from the supply of Coronavirus vaccine and control of the pandemic, Elahi appreciated efforts of Asad Umar. He said that Coronavirus patients are increasing in the country due to non-observance of SOPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

