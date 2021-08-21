KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (August 20, 2021).

================================================================================ CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================ Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================ Azee Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 30,000 24.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 24.50 Azee Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 20,000 18.24 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 18.24 Azee Sec. D.G.Cement 41,000 108.16 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 41,000 108.16 AKD Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 15,000 1,400.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 1,400.00 IGI Finex Nimir Resins Ltd 3,000 36.51 M. M. M. A. Khanani 22,500 37.95 Darson Sec. 500 38.25 Rafi Sec. 500 39.40 Market 786 5,250 38.80 MRA Sec. 10,500 36.80 Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec. 13,250 37.66 Rahat Securities 500 39.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 56,000 37.70 M. M. M. A. Khanani Nishat Mills 500 99.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 99.90 JS Global Cap. Oil & Gas Dev. 7,500 91.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 91.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pakistan Alum. Bev. 2,211,197 44.54 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,211,197 44.54 D.J.M. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 150,000 167.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 167.00 ================================================================================ Total Turnover 2,531,197 ================================================================================

