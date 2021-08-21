ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,116,886
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report 21 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (August 20, 2021).

================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
================================================================================
Member                     Company                       Turnover          Rates
Name                                                    of Shares
================================================================================
Azee Sec.                  Aisha Steel Mills               30,000          24.50
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        30,000          24.50
Azee Sec.                  Al Shaheer Corp.                20,000          18.24
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        20,000          18.24
Azee Sec.                  D.G.Cement                      41,000         108.16
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        41,000         108.16
AKD Sec.                   Mari Petroleum Co.              15,000       1,400.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        15,000       1,400.00
IGI Finex                  Nimir Resins Ltd                 3,000          36.51
M. M. M. A. Khanani                                        22,500          37.95
Darson Sec.                                                   500          38.25
Rafi Sec.                                                     500          39.40
Market 786                                                  5,250          38.80
MRA Sec.                                                   10,500          36.80
Khadim Ali
S. Bukhari Sec.                                            13,250          37.66
Rahat Securities                                              500          39.65
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        56,000          37.70
M. M. M. A. Khanani        Nishat Mills                       500          99.90
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           500          99.90
JS Global Cap.             Oil & Gas Dev.                   7,500          91.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         7,500          91.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.           Pakistan Alum. Bev.          2,211,197          44.54
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate     2,211,197          44.54
D.J.M. Sec.                TRG Pakistan Ltd.              150,000         167.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       150,000         167.00
================================================================================
                           Total Turnover               2,531,197   ================================================================================

