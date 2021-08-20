ANL 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
ASL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.12%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.66%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.63%)
FFBL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.28%)
FNEL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
GGGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
GGL 45.91 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
KAPCO 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.93%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.86%)
NETSOL 153.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.92%)
PACE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
PAEL 32.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.53%)
PIBTL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
POWER 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.24%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
SILK 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
SNGP 50.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.86%)
TELE 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
TRG 164.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
UNITY 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
WTL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
BR100 5,159 Increased By ▲ 32.9 (0.64%)
BR30 25,792 Increased By ▲ 183.89 (0.72%)
KSE100 47,425 Increased By ▲ 166.45 (0.35%)
KSE30 18,998 Increased By ▲ 66.21 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
17,115,272
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 20, 2021
Markets

China's low-sulphur marine fuel exports surge 51% in July

  • That is up from 1.66 million tonnes in June and down from a record 2.47 million tonnes in December
Reuters 20 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE/BEIJING: China's exports of very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) in July rose 51% from a year ago, but they were lower than the peak in late 2020, customs data showed on Friday, as total oil product exports slowed because of a regional resurgence of COVID-19.

July exports of VLSFO, which has a maximum sulphur content of 0.5% to comply with emission rules set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), were 1.78 million tonnes, General Administration of Customs data showed.

That is up from 1.66 million tonnes in June and down from a record 2.47 million tonnes in December. Exports of the fuel for the January to July period jumped 52% to 11.58 million tonnes.

$50bn in exports by 2023?

China had issued a third batch of VLSFO marine fuel export quotas earlier this month, bringing this year's total so far to 11 million tonnes.

Friday's customs data also showed that 1.37 million tonnes of fuel oil, including both high-sulphur and low-sulphur products, were brought into bonded storage in July.

Imports under general trade in July more than doubled the level in the prior month, as China's independent refiners were forced to resume purchasing the fuel as a feedstock for their plants because of tightening crude oil import quotas.

The table below shows China's fuel oil imports and exports, all in metric tonnes.

The column of exports under bonded storage trade largely captures China's VLSFO bunkering sales along its coast.

Fuel Oil China's exports International Maritime Organization customs data VLSFO

