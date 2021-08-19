ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,639
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,109,274
3,97424hr
6.92% positivity
Sindh
414,850
Punjab
374,916
Balochistan
31,686
Islamabad
94,714
KPK
153,836
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Ashura today

Muhammad Saleem 19 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram will be observed with due solemnity on Thursday (today), to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.

To mark the day, mourning processions will be taken out in all the cities and towns of the country following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued for the mourning processions amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy in these processions.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made by law-enforcing agencies, to avoid any untoward incident.

Newspapers will bring out supplements to highlight the significance of the day while TV and radio channels will present special programmes. The government had declared public holidays on 9th and 10th of Muharram (Wednesday and Thursday), to observe the day with reverence.

9th, 10th Muharram: Punjab govt to impose Section 144, ban pillion riding

The Punjab government has also made foolproof security arrangements. Control rooms are working round the clock while the Zuljinah processions and Majalis are monitored from their start to end in order to cope with any emergency situation.

The Rescue 1122 and hospitals have been put on high alert. Rescue teams will accompany the Zuljinah processions. Mobile medical teams and ambulances would provide first aid during the Zuljinah processions.

The administration of public sector hospitals has made special arrangements, to deal with any emergency situation during Ashura.

Moreover, the main procession of 9th Muharram was taken out in Lahore from Imambargah Islampura, where the Azadars carried out flagellation, to pay tribute to Shaheed-e-Karbala. Heavy contingent of police was deployed to deal with any untoward incident. Roads leading to the 9th Muharram processions were blocked to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, the Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements for maintaining law and order situation on Youm-e-Ashur.

The CM said that law-enforcement agencies should remain vigilant and use all their capabilities to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Punjab government corona SOPs corona Muharram Youm e Ashur

Ashura today

US employment growth through March revised modestly lower

GST assessment not allowed without audit: ATIR

Biden admin freezes billions in Afghan reserves

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists: ISPR

Assault on woman ‘TikToker’: PM speaks to IG Punjab

Stranded Pakistanis: PIA resumes Kabul flight operations

‘Taliban meet Karzai, Abdullah’

Ashraf Ghani resurfaces in UAE

Taliban face critical need for international aid

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters