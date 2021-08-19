Ashura today

LAHORE: Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram will be observed with due solemnity on Thursday (today), to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.

To mark the day, mourning processions will be taken out in all the cities and towns of the country following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued for the mourning processions amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy in these processions.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made by law-enforcing agencies, to avoid any untoward incident.

Newspapers will bring out supplements to highlight the significance of the day while TV and radio channels will present special programmes. The government had declared public holidays on 9th and 10th of Muharram (Wednesday and Thursday), to observe the day with reverence.

9th, 10th Muharram: Punjab govt to impose Section 144, ban pillion riding

The Punjab government has also made foolproof security arrangements. Control rooms are working round the clock while the Zuljinah processions and Majalis are monitored from their start to end in order to cope with any emergency situation.

The Rescue 1122 and hospitals have been put on high alert. Rescue teams will accompany the Zuljinah processions. Mobile medical teams and ambulances would provide first aid during the Zuljinah processions.

The administration of public sector hospitals has made special arrangements, to deal with any emergency situation during Ashura.

Moreover, the main procession of 9th Muharram was taken out in Lahore from Imambargah Islampura, where the Azadars carried out flagellation, to pay tribute to Shaheed-e-Karbala. Heavy contingent of police was deployed to deal with any untoward incident. Roads leading to the 9th Muharram processions were blocked to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, the Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements for maintaining law and order situation on Youm-e-Ashur.

The CM said that law-enforcement agencies should remain vigilant and use all their capabilities to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.

