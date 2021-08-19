National situation: NCOC reports 3,974 fresh Covid-19 cases, 66 new deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 3,974 fresh covid-19 infections and 66 covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre said.

According to NCOC in past 24 hours countrywide a total 3,974 covid-19 infections were detected by carrying out 67,460 tests with a positivity ratio of 6.91 percent. After the 66 new covid-19 deaths the national tally of coronavirus deaths has reached to 24,639 since the pandemic outbreak while national tally of covid-19 cases reached to 1,109,274. The national tally of active covid-19 cases was recorded at 88,209 as 3,122 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease in past 24 hours taking the nationwide recoveries toll to 996,426 since the pandemic outbreak.

Out of 66 coronavirus patients died in past 24 hours of which 21 died on ventilators. Punjab with 22 deaths over the past 24 hours reported most of the deaths followed by Sindh with 20 deaths.

A total 5,364 coronavirus patients were admitted in various covid-19 dedicated hospitals across the country, 4,885 of them were under treatment in intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Countrywide 48,181 covid-19 tests were conducted in past 24 hours, of which 20,766 in Punjab, 17,822 in Sindh, 10,084 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,300 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,079 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 1,685 in Balochistan and 724 Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Around 491 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no covid-19 affected person was on ventilator in GB and Balochistan. Islamabad with 50 percent ventilator occupancy is top among the four with maximum ventilators occupation followed by Bahawalpur with 48 percent Multan with 45 percent and Peshawar with 40 percent. Abbotabad with 73 percent occupancy of oxygen beds is top among the four cities with maximum oxygen beds occupation followed by Swat with 60 percent, Gujranwala with 56 percent and Karachi with 55 percent.

Out of a total of 1,105,300 cases detected in the country Sindh with 414,850 cases is on top followed by Punjab with 374,916 cases, KP with 153,836 cases, ICT with 94,714 cases, Balochistan with 31,686 cases, AJK with 29,790 cases and GB with 9,482 cases.

Out of 24,573 nationwide coronavirus deaths recorded in country since the covid-19 outbreak Punjab with 11,434 deaths is on top followed by Sindh with 6,497 deaths KP with 4,696 deaths of which 17 died in past 24 hours, ICT with 837 deaths of which three died in past 24 hours, AJK with 672 deaths of which three died in past 24 hours, Balochistan with 335 deaths and 168 deaths in GB of which two deaths reported in past 24 hours.

A total of 17,007,656 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with covid-19 facilities across the country.

During the past 24 hours total 858,813 covid-19 vaccine jabs were administered in the country taking the national tally to 44,2322,217 of which 12,658,359 people have been fully vaccinated and 35,564,636 are partially vaccinated.

