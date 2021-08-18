Security tightened in Islamabad, Pindi

ISLAMABAD: The law enforcement agencies put security on high alert in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and deployed over 19,000 personnel in various areas in connection with Muharram.

A senior official of police said that the 10,000 security personnel including city police, Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) for guarding over 909 majalis and 179 processions.

The police have also conducted combing operations in different parts of the city, he said, adding that the high-ups of the capital police have issued directions to ensure complete coordination for the success of this plan.

The official said that as per the security plan closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, scanners and walk-through gates will be installed at various routes of the processions.

The law enforcement agencies would also conduct aerial surveillance through a helicopter of majalis and processions, he said.

He said that under the security plan, the police would conduct checking of participants of majalis and processions through using metal detectors.

Under the plan five-layer security arrangements will be at the main procession, which will cover three to four kilometer radius around the procession.

Cellular service is likely to be suspended in the city.

The main procession will be taken out from the Markazi Imambargah in G-6/2 on 9th Muharram and will culminate at the same venue after passing through the traditional route.

He said that the route routes of the main procession of "Ashura" will be sealed completely through razor wires as well as concrete blocks and streets leading to the main processions will also be barricaded. A total of 995 religious gatherings (Majalis) and 179 processions will be held.

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has also devised a traffic plan to avoid any inconvenience to road users and special deployment should be made for smooth flow of traffic at alternate routes when processions will be carried out.

Similarly, Rawalpindi police has deployed over 9,000 police personnel for ensuring security of 1,925 Majalis and 447 traditional including five main mourning processions.

Under the plan, three-layer security cover would be provided particularly to the main Muharram processions with special arrangements ensuring rooftop duty, deployment of Quick Response Force (QRF), and arranging evacuation roads to give rapid response in case of any emergency.

The City Traffic Police (CTP) has also finalised a traffic plan to ensure the security of the mourners.

According to a CTP spokesman, as many as 200 traffic officials including three DSPs, nine inspectors, 124 traffic wardens and 64 traffic assistants would be deployed.

