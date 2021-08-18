ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

$50bn in exports by 2023?

18 Aug 2021

EDITORIAL: People were still in the process of digesting this fiscal year’s rather ambitious export target of around $40 billion, wondering how it would really be achieved, and Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Razzak Dawood has already raised hopes of fetching $50 billion in 2023, the last fiscal year of the present administration. And while it would have helped if the minister had been a little less vague about just how our exports are going to double in two years, beyond repeating the same old things like “diversification, focus on non-traditional sectors and increasing exports to new markets,” it must still be appreciated that the government is always looking for ways to jack up exports. Because without improving revenue from exports there is no way that the economy can stand on its own two feet and shed its reliance on foreign aid to stay functional.

As things stand, our import bill is about the same size as our exports and remittances put together. And as the global recovery from the pandemic gathers pace and vaccinations provide cover to a larger part of the world, commodity prices will rise further, putting even more pressure on our current account. A lot of work has been done, and is still being done, to make laws to channel all remittances through legitimate channels. And it has started to show results, even though the big bulge in remittances is still temporary and will begin to plateau sooner or later. Therefore, exports will have to be the prime area of concern in order to achieve the sort of economic independence and self-sufficiency that we are looking for.

An intriguing fact about our traditional export markets is that while we send a fair share of our products to the US and the EU, there isn’t much by way of volume to neighbouring China with whom we are always looking to upgrade all sorts of ties, especially in the economic realm. One reason for that is that China is itself world’s manufacturing ‘superpower’, which limits the kind of things that it really needs to import from a producer of very few finished items like Pakistan.

Yet it ought to work in our favour that China is in the process of winding up, and also relocating, a lot of its sunset industries. That makes this the ideal time for us to carve out a sizable share of that market for ourselves. Since China is our all-weather friend, surely there’s no harm in our government sitting down with theirs and working out a plan to relocate at least part of those sunset industries to Pakistan; and then continue their production and exports from here to markets that they already have a presence in. There is also a very urgent need, as advised often in this space, to identify markets for which we will then specifically produce to export; regardless of whether or not those products are used or needed in Pakistan.

Time is scarce and we are already almost two months into the present fiscal year; very close to the time when we have to prove our case about the expansionary budget to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to keep the bailout programme alive. That is why the government must now move from making bold claims and promises to concrete actions that will show results on the finance ministry’s balance sheets. There is always a time lag involved in turning policies into earnings and now we are in a race to get a lot of work done, and increase our earnings by as much as possible, in very little time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF Razzak Dawood finance ministry commodity prices

$50bn in exports by 2023?

Consortium required to deliver system to support energy goals

EVM: ECP-govt divide becomes sharper

Auto factories push US industrial production higher than expected in July

Ogra seeks govt advice on sale prices of gas

July FDI plunges 31pc YoY

Afghan war over, everyone pardoned: spokesman

Afghan delegation meets PM, army chief

Boris urges PM not to recognise Taliban sans global deal

Biden has not spoken to other world leaders

Gas and RLNG: Sindh govt once again rejects WACOG

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.