Aug 18, 2021
THE RUPEE: Opposite movement

BR Research 18 Aug 2021

KARACHI: On Tuesday, PKR recorded opposite movement on market close by going down against USD in interbank market while going up in open market. It also went up against Euro and SR in open market while remaining unchanged against AED. In global markets, safe haven currencies such as USD and yen were up against riskier currencies as weakening economic sentiment took hold from signs of economic slowdown in China, spreading Delta variant COVID and political turmoil in Afghanistan.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 164.10 and 164.20 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday's rates closing at 164.10 and 164.40 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for buying and 40 paisas for selling closing at 192 and 193.60 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 44.60 and 44.80 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 43.55 and 43.70 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 164.10
Open Offer     Rs 164.40
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday.

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 164.10
Offer Rate     Rs 164.20
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee continued volatile trend for the second consecutive day in the process of trading against the US dollar in the open currency market on Tuesday.

Amid fluctuating demand and supply situation in the market, the greenback kept on moving on moving both ways for another day and closed for buying and selling at Rs 164.20 and Rs 165.30 against the overnight closing rates of Rs 164.00 and Rs 165.50, respectively, local currency dealers said.

Moreover, the rupee-pound sterling parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the market. Consequently, the British currency firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 225.80 and Rs 227.50, respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar remained firm against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs164.85 (buying) and Rs 164.95(selling) against same last rate.

It closed at Rs164.85 (buying) and Rs 164.95(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold traded at Rs 110,400 (selling) and Rs110,000 (selling).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

