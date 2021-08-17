ANL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
ASC 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
FCCL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
FFBL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.79%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
GGGL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.19%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 21.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.22%)
KAPCO 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.43%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
NETSOL 152.61 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (1.75%)
PACE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.15%)
PAEL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.83%)
PIBTL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
PRL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.05%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 49.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.84%)
TELE 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
TRG 166.21 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (0.89%)
UNITY 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.69%)
WTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
BR100 5,110 Increased By ▲ 42 (0.83%)
BR30 25,564 Increased By ▲ 261.01 (1.03%)
KSE100 47,161 Increased By ▲ 248.55 (0.53%)
KSE30 18,888 Increased By ▲ 105.44 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares fall as investors worry over rising cases, miners and banks weigh

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.94% lower at 7,511 points after falling as much as 1.2% during the session. The index closed at its lowest levels since August 4
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

Australian shares ended lower on Tuesday as investors were concerned over the economic impact of rising COVID-19 cases even as lockdowns continue, with losses in miners and banks stocks further weighing on the benchmark index.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.94% lower at 7,511 points after falling as much as 1.2% during the session. The index closed at its lowest levels since August 4.

The growing anxiety over the Delta variant of COVID-19 infections continues as Sydney expects cases to "rise substantially" despite a prolonged lockdown, raising fears of a second recession.

Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ rises

Investor sentiment was also eclipsed by falling iron ore prices that hurt the local mining stocks.

ASX 300 metals and mining index slumped 1.4% led by Piedmont Lithium Inc, down 8.7%, followed by Lynas Rare Earths Ltd, losing 7.9%.

The top miners fell between 1.3% and 1.8%.

Financial stocks were the biggest drag on the index, losing 1.7%. Magellan Financial Group Ltd, down 10.2%, led losses, followed by Zip Co Ltd, losing 3.78%.

The big four banks dropped between 1% and 3.5%.

Energy stocks slipped 1.3%, with Beach Energy closing 5.1% lower followed by Woodside, slipping 2.1%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% at close to 12,635.32 points as investors await the central bank's monetary policy statement on Wednesday.

"The only potential blot on New Zealand's now overheating economy would be the arrival, Australian-style, of the delta variant in the community there. It shouldn't be enough to sway the RBNZ from announcing a 0.25% rate hike tomorrow," Jeffrey Halley, market analyst at OANDA, wrote in a note.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index

Australia shares fall as investors worry over rising cases, miners and banks weigh

Export-oriented sectors: ECC approves continuation of gas, power subsidy

Ministries told to expedite import of wheat, sugar

Ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar fixed at Rs72.22/kg

Steel Corp: Divestment of stakes to be approved

Pakistan to remain closely engaged with US: FM Qureshi tells Blinken

'Peace in Afghanistan to augur well for Pakistan'

After waiver, collection under Petroleum Levy to suffer Rs100bn shortfall

Pakistan reports less than 4,000 cases for third straight day

POS service fee: T-1 retailers to collect Re1 per invoice: FBR

From US withdrawal to fall of Kabul: NSC takes stock of situation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters