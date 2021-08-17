ANL 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.49%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.17%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.87%)
FFL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.71%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
GGL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
JSCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.36%)
KAPCO 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MDTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
NETSOL 152.70 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.81%)
PACE 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
PAEL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.15%)
PIBTL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
PRL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
TRG 166.11 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.83%)
UNITY 39.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.1%)
WTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
BR100 5,115 Increased By ▲ 46.44 (0.92%)
BR30 25,581 Increased By ▲ 277.18 (1.1%)
KSE100 47,182 Increased By ▲ 269.57 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,904 Increased By ▲ 122.12 (0.65%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ rises

  • The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 73.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking a strong Wall Street session overnight, although a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in the country's major cities is likely to dampen investor sentiment.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 73.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark snapped a four-day winning streak to close 0.6% lower at 7,582.5 points on Monday.

Australian shares set to retreat from record high, NZ rises

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,759.02 points in early trade.

Australian shares S&P/ASX

Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ rises

Export-oriented sectors: ECC approves continuation of gas, power subsidy

Ministries told to expedite import of wheat, sugar

Ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar fixed at Rs72.22/kg

Steel Corp: Divestment of stakes to be approved

Pakistan to remain closely engaged with US: FM Qureshi tells Blinken

'Peace in Afghanistan to augur well for Pakistan'

After waiver, collection under Petroleum Levy to suffer Rs100bn shortfall

Pakistan reports less than 4,000 cases for third straight day

POS service fee: T-1 retailers to collect Re1 per invoice: FBR

From US withdrawal to fall of Kabul: NSC takes stock of situation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters