Markets
Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ rises
- The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 73.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close
17 Aug 2021
Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking a strong Wall Street session overnight, although a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in the country's major cities is likely to dampen investor sentiment.
The benchmark snapped a four-day winning streak to close 0.6% lower at 7,582.5 points on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,759.02 points in early trade.
