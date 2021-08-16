ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.48%)
Australian shares set to retreat from record high, NZ rises

  • The local share price index futures fell 0.11%, a 92.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.5% higher at a record 7,628.9 points on Friday
Reuters 16 Aug 2021

Australian shares are set to open lower on Monday as a dip in commodity prices could weigh on the domestic mining and energy stocks, while investors look forward to the corporate earnings from heavyweight names this week.

The local share price index futures fell 0.11%, a 92.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.5% higher at a record 7,628.9 points on Friday.

Australia shares hit record high on tech, healthcare push

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.17% at 12,785.74 points in early trade.

