ANL 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.49%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.17%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.87%)
FFL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.71%)
FNEL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
GGGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
GGL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
JSCL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
KAPCO 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MDTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
NETSOL 152.52 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.69%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.15%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.22%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
PRL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
TRG 166.11 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.83%)
UNITY 39.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.21%)
WTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
BR100 5,116 Increased By ▲ 47.2 (0.93%)
BR30 25,582 Increased By ▲ 278.47 (1.1%)
KSE100 47,193 Increased By ▲ 280.54 (0.6%)
KSE30 18,906 Increased By ▲ 124.03 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Brent oil may bounce more to $70.95

  • The current wave c has briefly pierced above a resistance at $69.67
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may bounce more to $70.95 per barrel, as it has pierced above a resistance at $69.67.

The bounce from the Aug. 9 low of $67.60 may have extended. It consists of three waves.

The current wave c has briefly pierced above a resistance at $69.67.

It may travel a bit further to $70.95.

Based on preceding wave b, the wave c may complete below the peak of the wave a at $71.90, which is the Aug. 12 high.

Support is at $68.88, a break below which could cause a fall to $67.60.

Brent oil may fall to $69.07 per barrel

On the daily chart, oil managed to hover above a support at $68.43 again. It may remain sideways within a range of $68.43-$70.75 for one day before choosing its next direction.

Most likely, oil would dive into $64.15-$66.29 range, as suggested by the signals on the hourly chart.

A retracement analysis on the uptrend from $35.74 to $77.84 reveals a support at $67.90, which works together with the one at $68.43 to stop the fall.

With oil repeatedly testing these supports, chances are it may overcome these barriers and fall towards $61.76.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

