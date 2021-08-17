ANL 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.49%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.17%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.87%)
FFL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.71%)
FNEL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
GGGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
GGL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
JSCL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
KAPCO 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MDTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
NETSOL 152.60 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.75%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.15%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.22%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
PRL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.93%)
TRG 166.11 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.83%)
UNITY 39.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.21%)
WTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
BR100 5,115 Increased By ▲ 47.02 (0.93%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 282.06 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 284.77 (0.61%)
KSE30 18,905 Increased By ▲ 122.58 (0.65%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $13.83-1/4

  • A realistic target will be $13.87-1/4, which will be available when the contract breaks the immediate resistance of $13.79-3/4
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may test a resistance at $13.83-1/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into the $13.87-1/4 to $13.94-1/4 range.

The contract has broken a lower resistance at $13.76-1/2. The break confirms an extension of a wave 3 towards the range of $13.94-1/4 to $14.05.

A realistic target will be $13.87-1/4, which will be available when the contract breaks the immediate resistance of $13.79-3/4.

CBOT soyabeans close higher on export demand, strong vegoils

A runaway gap formed on Tuesday, which represents the fierce character of this wave. Support is fixed at $13.73, a break below which cause a fall into $13.65-1/2 to $13.70 range.

On the daily chart, the contract climbed above a falling channel. It has moved into a price band defined by a duplicated channel, which suggests a target around $14.18.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses. **

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean CBOT soyoil

CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $13.83-1/4

Export-oriented sectors: ECC approves continuation of gas, power subsidy

Ministries told to expedite import of wheat, sugar

Ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar fixed at Rs72.22/kg

Steel Corp: Divestment of stakes to be approved

Pakistan to remain closely engaged with US: FM Qureshi tells Blinken

'Peace in Afghanistan to augur well for Pakistan'

After waiver, collection under Petroleum Levy to suffer Rs100bn shortfall

Pakistan reports less than 4,000 cases for third straight day

POS service fee: T-1 retailers to collect Re1 per invoice: FBR

From US withdrawal to fall of Kabul: NSC takes stock of situation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters