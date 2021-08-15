ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,339
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,094,699
4,78624hr
8.09% positivity
Sindh
409,578
Punjab
370,599
Balochistan
31,507
Islamabad
93,339
KPK
151,466
CBOT soyabeans close higher on export demand, strong vegoils

Reuters 15 Aug 2021

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soyabean futures closed higher on Friday on renewed export demand for US supplies and fears of tightening global vegetable oil supplies, traders said.

CBOT November soyabean futures settled up 24 cents at $13.65 per bushel.

For the week, the November contract rose 28-1/4 cents a bushel, or 2.1%, rebounding after last week's 0.9% decline.

CBOT most-active December soyoil rose 1.70 cents to settle at 63.28 cents per pound, and December soymeal ended up $1.90 at $360.40 per short ton.

The CBOT August soyabean, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts expired quietly.

CBOT soyoil drew support as rival Malaysian palm oil futures closed at a record high, gaining 5.5% for the week, amid concerns over tightening supply and as one cargo surveyor reported higher August exports so far.

On the export front, the US Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of sales of 125,000 tonnes of US soyabeans to China and another 326,200 tonnes to unknown destinations, the latest in a recent flurry of US soy export sales.

Traders continue to digest Thursday's monthly USDA supply/demand report in which the government lowered its estimates of US soyabean yield and production more than most analyst expected.

CBOT vegetable oil Soyabean oil soyabean US soyabean

