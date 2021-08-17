ANL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.34%)
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 17 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF AUG & SEP 2021
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
13.08.2021   Friday       17.08.2021      Tuesday
16.08.2021   Monday       20.08.2021       Friday
17.08.2021   Tuesday      23.08.2021       Monday
20.08.2021   Friday       24.08.2021      Tuesday
23.08.2021   Monday       25.08.2021    Wednesday
24.08.2021   Tuesday      26.08.2021     Thursday
25.08.2021   Wednesday    27.08.2021       Friday
26.08.2021   Thursday     30.08.2021       Monday
27.08.2021   Friday       31.08.2021      Tuesday
30.08.2021   Monday       01.09.2021    Wednesday
31.08.2021   Tuesday      02.09.2021     Thursday
=================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Muharram (Ashura): Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th August 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

