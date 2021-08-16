World
German evacuation flight can't land in Kabul, diverts to Tashkent
- The A400M transport plane circled for more than an hour over Kabul before changing its destination, Lieutenant General Markus Laubenthal told public broadcaster ZDF.
16 Aug 2021
BERLIN: The first of three German evacuation planes en route to Afghanistan has diverted to the Uzbek capital Tashkent after it could not land at Kabul airport, a German general said on Monday.
The A400M transport plane circled for more than an hour over Kabul before changing its destination, Lieutenant General Markus Laubenthal told public broadcaster ZDF.
A foreign ministry spokesperson said earlier in Berlin that no evacuation flights were leaving Kabul airport because desperate people trying to flee the country were blocking the runway.
Pakistan censures India for denying opportunity to address UNSC meeting
German evacuation flight can't land in Kabul, diverts to Tashkent
Pakistan committed to inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan: NSC
Important to closely coordinate next steps: FM tells Afghan delegation
China says ready for 'friendly and cooperative relations' with Taliban
Russia says Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash
'Freeing ourselves from slavery': PM Imran launches Single National Curriculum phase 1
Biden to break silence with address to nation on Afghanistan
KSE-100 closes below 47,000 for the first time in nearly 3 months
Taliban declare 'war is over' as president and diplomats flee Kabul
Taliban will not get access to Afghan reserves held in US: official
Dawood optimistic about $50bn export target prospects
Read more stories
Comments