ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research APL (Attock Petroleum Limited) 331.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45%

APL – return to normal?

BR Research 16 Aug 2021

FY21 financial performance has mostly been about quarterly improvement with 4QFY21 for many companies being a shot to boost growth to the overall profitability due weak bases of 4QFY20 when Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in the country. The same trend was witnessed in Attock Petroleum Limited’s (PSX: APL) recently announced performance for FY21.

After wreaking havoc in FY20 and thrashing earnings to levels not seen in at least a decade, APL’s bottomline jumped by 4.9 times in FY21 where the 4QFY21 earnings surged by more than nine times. Though the overall topline growth remained subdued with a decline of 6 percent year-on-year, revenues for APL grew by 52 percent year-on-year in 4QFY21, which was also a 16 percent quarter-on-quarter improvement. The primary reason for growth in revenues was 20 percent increase in volumes in 4QFY21 led by furnace oil recovery in the fuel mix. At the same time, the oil price recovery after the international price crash in 2020 accentuated the revenue growth for the quarter.

The actual growth in earnings however came from inventory gains. APL’s gross margins grew staggeringly due to significant inventory gains in FY21 and 4QFY21 against heavy inventory losses in the corresponding period. This was due to increase in oil prices as well as due to change in the domestic petroleum pricing format to fortnightly basis that reduced the volatility from the lag. The operating and net profits got a further boost from net impairment reversals on financial assets in FY21 verses losses in FY20 as well as a decline in finance cost.

Even though inventory gain resulted in hefty growth in earnings, one concern for APL is the falling market share. In FY21, despite increase in the company’s furnace oil volumes by 32 percent year-on-year, APL’s market share stood at 9 percent compared to 10 percent in FY20 – led by a decline in market share of all the three key fuels: FO, HSD and MS. Factors like smuggling, weaker demand and small players grabbing market share have been behind the decline. However, the last quarter of FY21 as well as July 2021 has seen revival in volumes for the OMC sector including APL with a rebound in economic activity including car sales, industrial activity, agriculture output, along with continued restrictions on cross-border smuggling. Additionally, APL has also pivoted its strategy towards expansion into storage and retail network, which will open growth potential and help it regain lost market share.

oil price Attock Petroleum Limited furnace oil APL OMC sector

APL – return to normal?

NSC to take up Afghan situation today

Pakistan closes Torkham border

Light diesel, kerosene oil prices raised

Afghan govt has collapsed; Ghani flees to Tajikistan

Big Tech rolls on as investors shrug off regulatory pressure

Afghan team lands in Islamabad

Turkey to help stop new wave of Afghan migrants

499 passengers onboard: Two PIA planes finally land at IIA

Kamyab Pakistan Programme: SAPM identifies several 'flaws' in lending plan

Power and gas: ECC may extend concessional tariffs to industry today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters