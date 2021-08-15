FBR clarifies service optimization of data center

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a clarification regarding in-progress service optimization activities at the FBR House Data Center.

The FBR has explained that the technical team is currently migrating services. The completion of this migration will result in the increased overall productivity of the FBR IT operations. This migration is necessary to facilitate the upgradation of the system in order to enhance the best services to our clients.

The stakeholders, who are being provided services from the data center, have been informed that there were unforeseen anomalies during the migration process, which has resulted in the unavailability of services, since early hours of the Friday night. The FBR team is ensuring restoration of services as soon as possible to keep the downtime to a minimum. This activity is expected to be completed in the next 48 hours.

The FBR regrets and apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused and appreciates continued cooperation of the stakeholders.-PR

