ANL 28.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.76%)
ASC 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
ASL 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FCCL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.1%)
GGL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.91%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KAPCO 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.7%)
MLCF 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
NETSOL 156.27 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (2.51%)
PACE 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PAEL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 8.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.65%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
SNGP 50.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.79%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
UNITY 38.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,092 Decreased By ▼ -9.42 (-0.18%)
BR30 25,590 Decreased By ▼ -45.69 (-0.18%)
KSE100 47,188 Decreased By ▼ -82.73 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -57.06 (-0.3%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FBR issues tax rates on immovable properties

Recorder Report Updated 13 Aug 2021

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued updated rates of withholding tax on sale and purchase of immovable properties under Section 236C and 236K of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

The withholding tax shall be one percent to be paid by seller of immovable property. The tax rate shall be increased by 100 percent i.e. 2% in case person is not on the Active Taxpayers List (ATL).

It will be minimum tax if property is acquired and disposed off within the same tax year; otherwise adjustable. Advance tax, under this section, is not collected if the immovable property is held for a period exceeding four years.

Similarly, a purchaser of property shall pay 1% of the transaction made on the basis of fair market value. The tax rate shall be 2% of the fair market value in case person is not on the ATL. Tax experts said any person responsible for collection of payment in installment shall collect the tax from the purchaser or allottee of the immovable property.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR Income Tax Ordinance 2001 Active Taxpayers List tax rates

FBR issues tax rates on immovable properties

Power projects: Chinese companies refuse request to review rate of return

Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary

PD finalising draft of new Petroleum Levy Ordinance

SC remands sugar price case to LHC

Taliban capture Afghanistan's second biggest city of Kandahar

Petroleum Division responds to points raised by DG Audit

Taliban protest against US air strikes

UK economy rebounds in second quarter as lockdown eases

TCP tenders to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.